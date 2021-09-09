RB Index, Week 1: Predicting 2021's top 10 leading rushers

The Saints' offense will be almost unrecognizable when it takes the field Sunday, with Jameis Winston under center and without three of the team's top four reception leaders from last season in Emmanuel Sanders (now with Bills), Jared Cook (Chargers) and Michael Thomas (PUP list). That said, we have every reason to believe Sean Payton will lean on his best player and run the heck out of the ball to move the chains while attempting to limit the damage from a historically turnover-prone Winston. Kamara should log 1,000 rushing yards in a season for the first time in his career -- and then some.