Cowboys activate All-Pro OL Zack Martin, place WR Michael Gallup on injured reserve

Dallas Cowboys are coming and going from the reserve/COVID-19 list and the team's No. 3 wide receiver is headed to injured reserve.

Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who missed Week 1, has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, while Dallas wideout ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ (calf) has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

While Martin and backup offensive lineman ﻿Brandon Knight﻿ were activated from the COVID list, defensive end Randy Gregory was placed on it.

Martin's activation is a welcomed occurrence for the Cowboys, who missed him in a loss to the Buccaneers and will be without starting tackle La'el Collins for five weeks due to a suspension.

Gallup's trip to IR isn't surprising given his calf ailment. He had four catches for 36 yards in Week 1. With Gallup on the mend, receivers ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ and ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ could see even more production and ﻿Cedrick Wilson﻿ is likely to get more reps.

The playing status for Gregory, a starting defense end, in Week 2 against the Chargers is up in the air now. If Gregory is unvaccinated, he'll need to isolate for at least 10 days and test negative before returning to the team. If he is vaccinated, he'll need two negative tests at least 24 hours removed.