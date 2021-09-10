Cowboys RT La'el Collins suspended five games for violation of substance-abuse policy

Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle La'El Collins has been suspended by the NFL for five games due to violation of the NFL Policy on Substances of Abuse

Collins' suspension stems from missing drug tests, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Collins, 28, will be eligible to return to the Cowboys' active roster on Oct. 18 after the team's Week 6 game at New England.

Dallas' loss of Collins means the Cowboys won't have their full starting five offensive linemen for the first six games of the season. Collins played in Thursday night's loss to Tampa Bay, but guard Zack Martin missed the game due to a positive COVID-19 test. It was Collins' first action since missing all of the 2020 season with a hip injury.

Though for a vastly different reason, the Cowboys will now once more be without Collins for a long stretch of time.