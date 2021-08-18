Mike McCarthy: 'Good chance' Dak Prescott probably won't play in Cowboys-Texans preseason game

Dak Prescott﻿'s wish to get preseason reps seems less likely from coming true.

The target for Prescott's potential preseason participation has been Saturday, Aug. 21, since it became apparent his shoulder strain wasn't just an issue that would pass in the night. Last week, Prescott told reporters "that's the plan" regarding his continued work toward being able to suit up for the game against the Texans.

But there isn't all that much value in Prescott playing, and substantially less in rushing him back just to get some live-action practice. Sure, Prescott is coming off a significant ankle injury and would very much like to get reps before the games actually count, but it doesn't make much sense if he's not fully healthy, and not the kind of fully healthy that just appears in the 11th hour. Prescott's limited participation in practice only further confirms this.

As we've seen via Hard Knocks, Prescott is not one to relax on the sideline. A passionate competitor who spent much of the last year unable to play football has proven he wants nothing more than to play football.