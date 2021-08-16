Cowboys' Dak Prescott expected to practice on a limited basis 

Following positive MRI results over the weekend, ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ will return to the practice field.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Prescott is expected to participate in practice on a limited basis today, per a source informed of the situation.

It's a step in the right direction for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback as he gears up for the 2021 season. Prescott has been seen lightly tossing before practices and threw on the side in recent days, but Monday will mark his first actual practice with teammates since he felt soreness in his throwing shoulder on July 28.

The Cowboys and Prescott have downplayed the issue, suggesting it resulted from doing a lot of throwing in his return from his fractured ankle. The relativity is that it's not normal for a signal-caller to miss the bulk of the start of camp and preseason due to a throwing-arm issue. The QB underwent another MRI to confirm things were headed in the right direction, and the results came back with good news.

Getting Prescott back on the practice field is a positive sign he'll be ready to go Week 1. He'll have more than three weeks to gear up for the season-opener in Tampa Bay on Sept. 9. It remains to be seen whether Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys will put Dak in harm's way during the final two preseason games.