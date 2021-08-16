Around the NFL

Cowboys' Dak Prescott expected to practice on a limited basis 

Published: Aug 16, 2021 at 07:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Following positive MRI results over the weekend, ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ will return to the practice field.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Prescott is expected to participate in practice on a limited basis today, per a source informed of the situation.

It's a step in the right direction for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback as he gears up for the 2021 season. Prescott has been seen lightly tossing before practices and threw on the side in recent days, but Monday will mark his first actual practice with teammates since he felt soreness in his throwing shoulder on July 28.

The Cowboys and Prescott have downplayed the issue, suggesting it resulted from doing a lot of throwing in his return from his fractured ankle. The relativity is that it's not normal for a signal-caller to miss the bulk of the start of camp and preseason due to a throwing-arm issue. The QB underwent another MRI to confirm things were headed in the right direction, and the results came back with good news.

Getting Prescott back on the practice field is a positive sign he'll be ready to go Week 1. He'll have more than three weeks to gear up for the season-opener in Tampa Bay on Sept. 9. It remains to be seen whether Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys will put Dak in harm's way during the final two preseason games.

Prescott's health for Week 1 is all that matters. Monday's news is as good of a sign we've had in weeks that he'll be ready to lead the Cowboys explosive offense when the 2021 campaign begins.

Related Content

news

Colts HC Frank Reich: Mixed performances a 'best-case scenario' for QBs Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

Frank Reich has a lot to look at and think about regarding his quarterback situation. Either Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger will likely start the Colts' season opener in four weeks. Both appeared in their first ever preseason game Sunday, and they offered reasons for encouragement and concern in the process.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Sunday's game

Week 1 of the preseason concluded Sunday with a game between the Panthers and Colts. Here's what we learned. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Aug. 15

Curtis Samuel finally took the practice field for the Washington Football Team. The promising wideout passed his physical and was activated from the PUP list. He'd been sidelined since the beginning of training camp but practiced Sunday.
news

80-yard TD throw highlights Trey Lance's first 49ers showing

An 80-yard touchdown throw stood as the indelible moment in Trey Lance's first action as the 49ers lost to the Chiefs, 19-16, in preseason action on Saturday night.
news

Trevor Lawrence shows glimpses of potential in Jaguars' preseason loss to Browns

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence made his NFL debut in Saturday's preseason opener versus the Browns, and the No. 1 overall pick made several plays that showed his potential. 
news

Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston turn in topsy-turvy nights in first game of QB competition 

In the Saints' 17-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston each struggled at times and flashed in others. Hill got off to a hot start before withering. Winston looked shaky before catching fire.
news

Jordan Love impresses in first NFL action in Packers' loss to Texans

After sitting out all of 2020, Jordan Love made his professional (preseason) debut Saturday night in Green Bay. It was worth the wait.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson shows promise in preseason debut vs. Giants

The Jets' new era under center started with promise Saturday night, with rookie Zach Wilson putting forth a solid effort in a win over the Giants.
news

Sean Payton on Saints WR Michael Thomas: 'He's ahead of schedule'

WR Michael Thomas, who is recovering from ankle surgery, was on the sideline for Saturday's Saints-Ravens preseason opener and looks to have reconciled with head coach Sean Payton, who offered an update prior to the game. 
news

Broncos QBs Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater still 'even-steven' after preseason opener

﻿Drew Lock﻿ and ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ did what they were supposed to do Saturday against Vikings backups in their preseason opener. The setting made for sterling box scores for both quarterbacks, but did little to help coach Vic Fangio decide on his starting quarterback for the 2021 season. 
news

Bears agree to terms with former Eagles All-Pro OT Jason Peters

In need of offensive line reinforcements, the Bears are turning to a well-seasoned veteran for some assistance.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW