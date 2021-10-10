Bengals QB Joe Burrow taken to hospital with possible throat contusion

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was taken to the hospital following Sunday's 25-22 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers to be evaluated for a possible throat contusion, the team announced.

Burrow played all 65 offensive snaps in Cincinnati's defeat. The second-year QB went 26-of-38 for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a highly anticipated head-to-head matchup with Aaron Rodgers.

The Bengals signal-caller was briefly looked after on the field in the second quarter following a tackle by Packers defensive back Darnell Savage on a nine-yard third-down run. Trainers stabilized Burrow's head before the QB got up and walked off under his own power. Burrow returned to the field on Cincinnati's next drive. It's unclear if the possible throat contusion is related to that play.

Burrow missed half of his rookie season with a torn ACL.

The former No. 1 overall pick is enjoying a stellar sophomore season. In leading the Bengals to a 3-2 record, Burrow has completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 1,269 yards, 11 touchdowns and six picks.