Packers QB Aaron Rodgers moves into fifth all-time in career TD passes

A game after catching the legendary Dan Marino, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues his ascent among all-time greats.

Rodgers is now fifth all-time in career touchdown passes after throwing his 421st and 422nd scores against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Rodgers' 12-yard scoring pass to running back A.J. Dillon in the second quarter tied him with Philip Rivers for fifth place. Ten minutes of game time later, Rodgers took over Rivers' place with a 5-yard TD pass to receiver Davante Adams﻿.

Entering Week 5, Rodgers' 420 TD passes had him tied with Marino at sixth on the career list.

While the 37-year-old Rodgers has spent the last two weeks climbing the career TD ladder, he now has quite a ways to go to the next rung. Brett Favre sits at fourth all time with 508 touchdown passes.