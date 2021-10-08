2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Rams' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

FULL BOX SCORE





This Matt, that Matt. Two different Matthew Staffords showed up Thursday night for the Rams. The first one overthrew too many passes and had trouble moving the sticks on third down in the first half, and continued to struggle into the third quarter. Even an attempted throwaway through the end zone was picked off when Quandre Diggs DeSean Jackson Jamal Adams, and he later underthrew a 33-yard completion to Cooper Kupp Bravo, Geno. Forget about the interception that Geno Smith Tyler Lockett Russell Wilson, given that he’d thrown just nine passes since 2018. Yet, the eighth-year veteran looked calm, sharp, and anything but rusty in leading Seattle on two second-half scoring drives to keep his team close. Well-protected, Smith fired his first NFL TD pass since 2017 to DK Metcalf Out of the Woods. A Rams receiver other than Cooper Kupp Robert Woods Davante Adams Matthew Stafford Seven points lost to flag. Seattle’s offensive line picked a brutal moment to incur its first holding call of the season. Near the end of the first half, Seahawks OT Duane Brown was flagged for a hold on Terrell Lewis Jason Myers pulled a 35-yard field goal outside the left upright just two plays later, the price went up to seven points. Like interceptions, some penalties hurt and some don’t. Seattle was flagged just three times for 20 yards all night, but those totals didn’t tell the whole story. Dominant Donald. As quickly as Aaron Donald penetrated the Seahawks offensive backfield, credit the Rams secondary with a coverage sack on Donald’s franchise-record-setter, No. 88.5 for his career. Wilson had ample time to throw on the third-quarter loss of nine. Beyond that, Donald made his presence felt in multiple ways, including the inadvertent contact with Wilson’s throwing hand that knocked the quarterback out of the game with a finger injury. Donald made seven stops, hurried Seahawks quarterbacks three times, deflected a pass and recorded two tackles for loss. Throw in five QB pressures, and the four-time Defensive Player of the Year wreaked havoc once again.

Next Gen stats of the night: The much-anticipated matchup between Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf wasn’t a full-time show. Ramsey lined up across from Metcalf on just half (13) of Metcalf’s 26 pass routes.

NFL Research: Rams DL Aaron Donald now has 88.5 career sacks, the most in team history since the stat has been tracked (1982). He bested Leonard Little (87.5).