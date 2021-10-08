Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'popped' out finger, 'threw it back in' during Thursday's win

Bum fingers were a theme on Thursday night.

First it was Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and then it was Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, but Stafford was able to stay in the game and lead the Rams to a 26-17 victory on Thursday Night Football.

The win came despite Stafford's index finger on his throwing hand (right) popping out, according to him. Stafford said the finger was swollen, but did not affect his game overall.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said he would need more info from the training staff, but that Stafford told him he was fine.

"Popped it out and I don't really know how to be honest with you," Stafford told Erin Andrews in his FOX postgame interview. "Yeah, just looked down and it was on the left a little bit, threw it back in. Our guys did a great job, gave me a little tape. Was able to just kinda keep it warm and keep playing."

Stafford consulted a trainer late in the second quarter and then initially had a compression wrap on his finger before transitioning to at least one different wrap. He said the finger didn't alter him a great deal.

"Not too much," he said. "I felt pretty good. Felt like it was functioning enough. Little swollen, but they kept [the wrap] on it and I just went out and played."

Stafford finished the game 25-of-37 passing for a season-high 365 yards with a touchdown, an interception and a 97.2 rating.