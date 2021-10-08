Around the NFL

Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'popped' out finger, 'threw it back in' during Thursday's win

Published: Oct 08, 2021 at 12:36 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Bum fingers were a theme on Thursday night.

First it was Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and then it was Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, but Stafford was able to stay in the game and lead the Rams to a 26-17 victory on Thursday Night Football.

The win came despite Stafford's index finger on his throwing hand (right) popping out, according to him. Stafford said the finger was swollen, but did not affect his game overall.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said he would need more info from the training staff, but that Stafford told him he was fine.

"Popped it out and I don't really know how to be honest with you," Stafford told Erin Andrews in his FOX postgame interview. "Yeah, just looked down and it was on the left a little bit, threw it back in. Our guys did a great job, gave me a little tape. Was able to just kinda keep it warm and keep playing."

Stafford consulted a trainer late in the second quarter and then initially had a compression wrap on his finger before transitioning to at least one different wrap. He said the finger didn't alter him a great deal.

"Not too much," he said. "I felt pretty good. Felt like it was functioning enough. Little swollen, but they kept [the wrap] on it and I just went out and played."

Stafford finished the game 25-of-37 passing for a season-high 365 yards with a touchdown, an interception and a 97.2 rating.

Though it remains to be seen if the finger injury will linger, Stafford is noted for his durability and that bodes well for the 4-1 Rams going forward.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Rams' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams emerged from Seattle with an important and dramatic win over the NFC West-rival Seahawks on Thursday night. 
news

Pete Carroll: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson suffered 'badly sprained finger'

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson injured the middle finger on his throwing hand Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams and has been replaced by Geno Smith in the fourth quarter.
news

Jets, DL John Franklin-Meyers agree to 4-year, $55M extension 

DL John Franklin-Meyers and the Jets have agreed to a four-year contract extension for $55 million with $30.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Week 5 Thursday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson (neck) will not play vs. Rams on Thursday 

Seattle running back Chris Carson will not play against Los Angeles on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Christian McCaffrey limited at Panthers practice again, believes he has chance to play vs. Eagles

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿'s time away could be over very soon. McCaffrey (hamstring) was officially limited in Thursday's practice, according to the team's injury report.
news

Raiders move first-round OT Alex Leatherwood to guard during Thursday's practice

After starting at right tackle through the first four games of the season, Raiders first-rounder Alex Leatherwood saw snaps at a different position during Thursday's practice.
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley (personal matter) to miss Week 5 game vs. Jets in London

The Falcons announced Thursday that standout receiver Calvin Ridley will not accompany the team to its overseas matchup against the Jets due to a personal matter.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still managing back issue, doesn't want to wear additional pads

A lingering injury has some wondering if Lamar Jackson should don extra gear in an effort to protect himself. The Ravens QB is not among that contingent.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 7

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s accuracy issues might have an explanation. Mayfield suffered a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder in Cleveland's Week 2 win over Houston. 
news

Eagles' Fletcher Cox admits he 'could be better' while working on settling into expanded role on defense

The numbers would seem to indicate Father Time is catching up to Fletcher Cox. But, upon further review, the Eagles' scheme change under new DC Jonathan Gannon could actually be to blame.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW