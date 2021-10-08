Quandre Diggs on Seahawks defense: 'We got (expletive) we need to fix, and everybody knows that'

The Seahawks defense was again ripped apart, allowing the Rams to gobble up 476 yards in Los Angeles' 26-17 road win Thursday night in Seattle.
In the first half, Seattle's D gave up yards but made big plays to hold the Rams to just three points on five drives, including a Quandre Diggs interception in the end zone.
The final two quarters were a different story. The Seahawks couldn't stop the bleeding as the Rams put up three TDs and a late game-sealing field goal. L.A.'s three touchdown drives in the second half went 96 yards, 82 yards and 73 yards. Like a hot knife through butter.
"We got (expletive) we need to fix, and everybody knows that," Diggs said after the game. "At the end of the day, you either do your job, or you're not ready for this type of atmosphere. That's just plain and simple."
The Seahawks entered Week 5 last in the NFL in total yards per game allowed this season. They added to that total, giving up 2,254 yards through five games. For comparison, the Kansas City Chiefs would need to allow 503 yards this week against Buffalo to match Seattle.
It's been the big plays that have destroyed the Seahawks' defense.
"I don't know. It needs to get fixed, I know that," Diggs said when asked what is causing the big plays. "We have the guys in the room to fix it. We just got to do what we got to do, and hopefully we make these plays when these opportunities come."
The dagger came early in the third quarter, with the Seahawks leading 7-3. Matthew Stafford uncorked an underthrown deep shot to DeSean Jackson that the still-speedy veteran took 68 yards to help set up a TD that began the Rams' second-half onslaught.
"Like I said, those are the plays we got to have," Diggs said. "We can't have guys third-and-10 and we give up big plays like that. That's unacceptable."
Jamal Adams got twisted around on the big play. The highest-paid safety in the league had a rough night. He was also beat for a Tyler Higbee TD, got blocked by receiver Cooper Kupp on another big Rams run, and generated few impact plays that benefited his squad.
Coach Pete Carroll wouldn't hang the defense's struggles on any one player.
"Unfortunately on the big play he didn't find his way to the ball," Carroll said of Adams. "They were very fortunate that that happened. We were over the top and had the guy doubled and all that kind of stuff, and I don't even know why he threw it. But the fact that they did and they made a play, give them credit. It's great play by their quarterback and by DeSean. You know, I'm not going after any one guy on anything about anything right now. It's not the time. Go after me first."
The Seahawks defense is on pace to allow 7,664 yards for 17 games, which would blast past the current record of 7,042 yards allowed by the 2012 New Orleans Saints. (Even over 16 games, Seattle would still be on pace to break the record -- 7,213).
The focus in the days ahead will likely be spent wondering if Russell Wilson will be able to play through his finger injury this week. But defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. will feel the heat in Seattle for his group's abysmal performance through the first five games of the season.