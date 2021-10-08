Quandre Diggs on Seahawks defense: 'We got (expletive) we need to fix, and everybody knows that'

"Like I said, those are the plays we got to have," Diggs said. "We can't have guys third-and-10 and we give up big plays like that. That's unacceptable."

Jamal Adams got twisted around on the big play. The highest-paid safety in the league had a rough night. He was also beat for a ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ TD, got blocked by receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ on another big Rams run, and generated few impact plays that benefited his squad.

Coach Pete Carroll wouldn't hang the defense's struggles on any one player.

"Unfortunately on the big play he didn't find his way to the ball," Carroll said of Adams. "They were very fortunate that that happened. We were over the top and had the guy doubled and all that kind of stuff, and I don't even know why he threw it. But the fact that they did and they made a play, give them credit. It's great play by their quarterback and by DeSean. You know, I'm not going after any one guy on anything about anything right now. It's not the time. Go after me first."

The Seahawks defense is on pace to allow 7,664 yards for 17 games, which would blast past the current record of 7,042 yards allowed by the 2012 New Orleans Saints. (Even over 16 games, Seattle would still be on pace to break the record -- 7,213).