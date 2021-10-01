Washington defense is NFL's most disappointing unit; emerging stars at quarterback, wideout, cornerback

Washington's defense is giving inconsistent effort, leading to the subpar results. Moreover, the Football Team's lack of discipline is also preventing the hyped unit from playing the kind of defense everyone anticipated. Too many WFT defenders are playing "hero ball" instead of thriving as one-eleventh of a group committed to playing winning football for 60 minutes.

Call me an old man yelling at a cloud, if you'd like to. As a former player, I like seeing the game played the right way. But so does Washington's head coach, Ron Rivera, who spent nine years as a Chicago Bears linebacker, winning a Super Bowl along the way.

"We got to mature together, we got to become a team together, got to play as a unit and play as positions," Rivera said in the aftermath of Washington's ugly loss in Buffalo, via the Washington Post. "The defensive line has to work together. The unit, pass rush and coverage, got to work together, stuff like that. Those are the types of things [that take time] when you got young guys out there, new guys out there together."

An elite defense plays smarter, harder and faster than its opponent, while taking care of the little things. Washington's D has to eliminate the blown assignments that result in explosive plays and/or easy scores. In addition, the front line must get on the same page when it comes to gap fits and pass-rush lanes. With a true shutdown defense firing on all cylinders, each D-lineman sticks to his assigned gap, as opposed to freelancing in an attempt to make more plays.

So, how do Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio right this ship? Well, first of all, they need to get full buy-in from their players. Efforts like the one we saw last Sunday are not acceptable. And to his credit, Young openly acknowledged that "something has to change." Furthermore, the coaches might attempt to streamline the call sheet to remove some mental clutter that could be slowing players down. This is a common tactic when a unit's slumping. It is all about finding a way to improve on the simple things, inherently solving the larger problems.

Washington needs to get its defense back on track if it hopes to return to the playoffs. That should begin this Sunday in Atlanta, where the Football Team will face a struggling Falcons offense. Rivera and Del Rio have the experience and expertise to turn things around, but I am taking a wait-and-see approach before touting WFT's defense as a force to be reckoned with. Chalk it up to a lesson learned.