Around the NFL

Chase Young: 'Something has to change' after poor start from Washington's defense

Published: Sep 29, 2021 at 07:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Through three weeks, one of the most surprising aspects of the 2021 season is seeing the Washington Football Team defense get plowed over on the regular.

After finishing as a top-5 defense in 2020, Washington expected to improve into one of the best Ds in the NFL. Instead, they're wallowing at the bottom.

The star of the group, reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young﻿, has epitomized the struggles. Through three weeks, Young has zero sacks and a single QB hit.

"I feel like everybody right now, we know what we have to change. Something has to change," Young said on Team 980 on Tuesday, via NBC Sports Washington. "Right now, everybody is real urgent, holding each other accountable. At this point, it's no other way. It has to be every man on the roster holding each other accountable and working to one mission. That's where we're trying to be at right now."

After ranking in the top 3 in Football Outsiders' DVOA last season, they currently sit in the bottom-4 of the same metric.

Washington has allowed 30.7 PPG (29th in NFL) and 432.0 total YPG (31st) through three weeks. In 2020, the team allowed 20.6 PPG (4th in NFL) and 304.6 total YPG (2nd). If Washington doesn't turn it around, it'd become the third team since the 1970 NFL merger to have finished as a bottom-five scoring and total defense the season after finishing top 5 in both categories (2013-14 Saints, 2012-13 Bears, 1994-95 Cardinals).

Was Washington's prowess last season a mirage based on the mediocre quarterbacks it faced down the stretch? Or is the start of this season simply a group underperforming?

Washington has five players drafted in the first round in their front seven, with a combined five sacks thus far: Jonathan Allen (3.0 sacks), Montez Sweat (2.0), Young (0), Daron Payne (0), and Jamin Davis (0).

Allen has been playing out of his mind to start the season, wrecking the middle of offensive lines with regularity. Unfortunately, the rest of the crew hasn't yet hit that standard.

Young is confident the group will gel as the season progresses.

"It just goes back to playing together and trusting each other," Young said. "If you do that, you won't have those few mistakes that we've slipped up on."

The three-game sackless streak matches the longest of Young's fledgling career (Weeks 5-7, 2020 after return from groin injury).

Sunday in Atlanta marks a chance for Washington to turn it around against a Falcons offense that has also badly disappointed to open the season, averaging just 16.0 points per game (29th in NFL).

"We're definitely not worried what people have to say. People are going to talk for the rest of eternity," Young said. "Right now, what we're trying to do is lock in and focus on us and nothing outside. Just take another step that you have to take to try to be the best you can be. Those are the steps we're taking."

The first step starts Sunday by winning in Atlanta.

Related Content

news

Richard Sherman signing with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Richard Sherman is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Richard Sherman. The veteran cornerback announced on The Richard Sherman Podcast Wednesday morning that he's planning to sign with the Buccaneers.
news

Record-setting Ravens kicker Justin Tucker leads Players of the Week

Baltimore K Justin Tucker, Bills QB Josh Allen and Rams QB Matthew Stafford were among NFL Players of the Week for Week 3.
news

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels 'not surprised' with Tom Brady's accomplishments in Tampa Bay

Sunday isn't just a Tom Brady-Bill Belichick reunion. It's also the first time in years that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will face his former QB.
news

Drew Brees 'all for' Tom Brady breaking his 'special record' for career passing yards

No stranger to Tom Brady taking his spot in the record books, the retired Drew Brees has "no doubt" Brady will take down his passing standard quickly on Sunday night. 
news

Lions release LB Jamie Collins after no trade materializes

After exploring a trade and waiting through the weekend to see if any interest came to be, the Lions have moved on from veteran linebacker Jamie Collins.
news

Mike Tomlin on 1-2 Steelers: 'We're not going to push the panic button'

The Pittsburgh Steelers sit in a surprising last place in the AFC North following a lopsided loss to the Bengals. Head coach Mike Tomlin says now is not the time "to push the panic button."
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 28

Eagles guard ﻿Isaac Seumalo﻿ needs season-ending surgery on a Lisfranc injury, Mike Garafolo reports. The sixth-year veteran went down in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' blowout loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. It marks the latest injury for a decimated Philly offensive line.
news

Marlon Mack, Colts mutually agree to seek trade to new team

The Colts and running back Marlon Mack have mutually agreed to seek a trade, as the fifth-year pro has become the odd man out in the club's plans at the position, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid returns to work following brief hospital stay

Andy Reid returned to work Tuesday after a health scare briefly put him in the hospital, Tom Pelissero reports. The Chiefs HC was released Monday from The University of Kansas Health System, where he'd been transported immediately after Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
news

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' defensive issues: 'We have not disrupted the quarterback'

The Seattle Seahawks have struggled on defense to start the season. Head coach Pete Carroll has identified one of the primary issues: the lack of a pass rush.
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman visiting injury-riddled Buccaneers on Tuesday

The reigning Super Bowl champs need help in their secondary, and they're considering a former All-Pro. Richard Sherman is set to visit with Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW