Around the NFL

Raiders QB Derek Carr, Rams WR Cooper Kupp lead NFL Players of the Month

Published: Sep 30, 2021 at 08:29 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Eyebrows have been raised and notice has been taken as it relates to the stellar play put forth by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr over the first three weeks of the season.

Now, accolades have been won.

For the first time in his career, Carr was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month, as revealed Thursday by the league.

Carr has quarterbacked the Raiders to a 3-0 start, the franchise's first since 2002. After three games, he's averaging better than 400 yards per outing, having thrown for 1,203 yards and six touchdowns against just two interceptions. Carr has completed 88 of 136 passes (64.7%) and tallied a 101.4 rating.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp hauled in NFC Offensive Player of the Month following a terrific start of the season that showcased a quick chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿. Kupp is averaging an eye-popping 122.3 yards per game as he's totaled 367 yards receiving on 25 receptions so far and has five touchdown catches. Kupp's catches, yards, yards per game and touchdowns are league-highs.

Amid an impressive comeback year, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller earned AFC Defensive Player of the Month. Through the Broncos' perfect 3-0 start, Miller has racked up eight tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks.

Jacksonville Jaguars special teams standout Jamal Agnew had two 100-plus-yard touchdowns in September and brought home AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. Agnew had a 102-yard kick return for a score in Week 2 and followed that up with a 109-yard return for a touchdown off a missed field goal in Week 3.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has an interception in every game thus far and an NFC Defensive Player of the Month honor to boot. Diggs' three interceptions include a pick-six in Week 3 to go with nine tackles and six passes defensed.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Month went to San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky﻿. On 11 punts so far, Wishnowsky is averaging 46.8 yards per punt with an impressive eight punts inside the 20.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase hauled in four touchdowns over the first three games of his career and is the Offensive Rookie of the Month. Chase has 11 receptions for 220 yards so far.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. has become an integral part of the Bolts' defense and won Defensive Rookie of the Month. Samuel's stats include 11 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions.

