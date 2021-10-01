NFL Week 4 bold predictions: Jets, Zach Wilson get first win; Panthers' D stuns Cowboys

Brian Baldinger: With the Carolina Panthers having four more days of rest than Dallas after their respective Week 3 prime-time wins, look for Matt Rhule to have his team prepared to go into AT&T Stadium and come out with an upset victory. Carolina's coaching staff is skilled enough to game plan around the losses of Christian McCaffrey and Jaycee Horn, with the talented defense challenging a Cowboys offense that seemingly has few weaknesses. I am interested to see how Brian Burns and Haason Reddick attack right tackle Terence Steele. All in all, Carolina's D shuts down the Cowboys' fifth-ranked offense.

Maurice Jones-Drew: The Seattle Seahawks bounce back after a pair of losses to defeat the rival San Francisco 49ers on the road. The 'Hawks get it done behind a dazzling performance from Russell Wilson, who throws for four touchdowns and then runs one in for his fifth score of the day.

Nate Burleson: The Panthers' defense has impressed early this season, having yielded just 191 yards per game (146 passing, 45 rushing). The unit also hasn't allowed a running back to rush for 25 yards yet this season. That comes to an end Sunday, as Ezekiel Elliott runs over Carolina for at least 100 yards and three TDs in a Dallas win.