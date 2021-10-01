NFL Week 4 bold predictions: Jets, Zach Wilson get first win; Panthers' D stuns Cowboys

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 4 schedule).
Joe Thomas: Zach Wilson finally plays the way New York Jets fans dreamed about when he was drafted No. 2 overall. The rookie gets the first win of his NFL career behind a 100-yard Gang Green rushing game, and he adds 275 yards passing and a pair of TDs.
Brian Baldinger: With the Carolina Panthers having four more days of rest than Dallas after their respective Week 3 prime-time wins, look for Matt Rhule to have his team prepared to go into AT&T Stadium and come out with an upset victory. Carolina's coaching staff is skilled enough to game plan around the losses of Christian McCaffrey and Jaycee Horn, with the talented defense challenging a Cowboys offense that seemingly has few weaknesses. I am interested to see how Brian Burns and Haason Reddick attack right tackle Terence Steele. All in all, Carolina's D shuts down the Cowboys' fifth-ranked offense.
Maurice Jones-Drew: The Seattle Seahawks bounce back after a pair of losses to defeat the rival San Francisco 49ers on the road. The 'Hawks get it done behind a dazzling performance from Russell Wilson, who throws for four touchdowns and then runs one in for his fifth score of the day.
Nate Burleson: The Panthers' defense has impressed early this season, having yielded just 191 yards per game (146 passing, 45 rushing). The unit also hasn't allowed a running back to rush for 25 yards yet this season. That comes to an end Sunday, as Ezekiel Elliott runs over Carolina for at least 100 yards and three TDs in a Dallas win.
Marc Ross: During the Denver Broncos' 3-0 start against the Giants, Jaguars and Jets -- who have a combined record of 0-10 -- their defense has been absolutely dominant, ranking first in the NFL in points per game allowed and second in total and rushing yards per game. Now comes a true test vs. the league's best rushing attack in the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson, who ranks first in the NFL at 7.2 yards per carry, will lead the way with his second 100-yard rushing game of the season while handing the Broncos their first L.
DeAngelo Hall: The Panthers' No. 1-ranked overall defense continues to dominate on the road in Dallas, helping the team improve to 4-0. The Cowboys' potent offense is limited, with Dak Prescott getting sacked five times.
Full NFL Week 4 schedule
Thursday, September 30
Sunday, October 3
- Tennessee Titans at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- New York Giants at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC)
Monday, October 4
- Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)