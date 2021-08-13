Top five pass-rushing duos in the NFL; plus, is Dwayne Haskins the Steelers' QB1 of the future?

The record for single-season sacks by a duo (39) was set by the Vikings' All-Pro tandem of Chris Doleman and Keith Millard in 1989. Doleman registered 21 sacks with Millard tallying 18 quarterback takedowns on a defense that finished with 71 sacks and ranked No. 1 in total defense. The Minnesota front four (Doleman, Millard, Al Noga, and Henry Thomas) collected 59.5 sacks that year in Floyd Peters' attack-style defense, which prioritized rushing the passer over everything.

As lofty a goal as it is to try to top what those players accomplished, I wouldn't dismiss Sweat's sentiment. Keep in mind that Washington finished with the sixth-most sacks in the NFL last season (47) despite not having a single defender record more than nine sacks. Sweat (9.0) and Chase Young (7.5) led the way with Tim Settle (5.0), Daron Payne (3) and Jonathan Allen (2) pitching in as key contributors. Although the efforts of the inside defenders are critical, the team's electric young edge rushers are the game changers with the capacity to help the team repeat as NFC East champions.

"We're both dynamic players. That's all," Sweat said. "We got two dynamic players on one line. You can make things happen."

The presence of Sweat and Young gives defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio a pair of former first-round talents to build game plans around. The combination of speed, quickness and athleticism on the edges enables the WFT to attack and exploit opponents that lack elite offensive tackles on the edges. With Allen and Co. capable of winning one-on-ones on the inside, the advantages tip in Washington's favor on passing downs.

Remember, Del Rio has previously coordinated defenses with elite pass-rushing tandems on the edges. He directed a Panthers unit that featured Julius Peppers and Mike Rucker and also led a Broncos defense that showcased Von Miller and Elvis Dumervil on the outside. The wily defensive play-caller maximized their talents with creative scheming and elevated their respective games with pass-rush designs that consistently created one-on-one matchups on the frontline.

In Washington, he has enough weaponry at his disposal to dictate the terms to the offense and exploit weak links on the offensive line. Whether he moves Young or Sweat around or relies on Allen, Settle, Payne or Matthew Ioannidis to beat up suspect interior blockers, the WFT has a collection of talent and depth that leads to sleepless nights for offensive coordinators preparing to play a dynamic defense that has the capacity to win with four at the line of scrimmage.