Around the NFL

Dwayne Haskins performs like a 'jazz player' in bid to earn Steelers' No. 2 QB job

Published: Aug 13, 2021 at 09:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dwayne Haskins﻿' bid to put heat on Mason Rudolph for the Pittsburgh Steelers' No. 2 QB gig gained gravitas Thursday night.

The backup quarterback entered the game in the second quarter, with the Steelers trailing Philadelphia 13-0. After a three-and-out, Haskins led three straight touchdown drives -- not counting the end-of-half kneel down -- and a field goal to put the Steelers ahead to stay in the 24-16 victory.

Haskins told reporters after the game that he was simply following the orders of quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, who told him to play like a "jazz player."

"Pretty much be smooth, and that is what I was trying to do," Haskins said, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "Be smooth, allow plays to come to me, trust what I saw and let my eyes and feet tell me where to go with the ball."

Sullivan, a long-time assistant coach, with stints as an OC with the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joined the Steelers as the QB coach this season. His message to Haskins resonated with the young signal-caller, who is attempting to push Rudolph for the backup job behind Ben Roethlisberger﻿.

Haskins went 16 of 22 for 161 yards and a TD toss. He displayed a willingness to take what the defense gave him, and his accuracy was better than what we'd seen out of him in Washington. It wasn't all pretty, as the third-year QB had a couple of wonky tosses, but all-in-all, the Steelers liked the improvement in Haskins' second preseason appearance.

"I thought he was in command tonight," coach Mike Tomlin said. "He did a great job communicating with people, going through his progressions. There was a third-down play, third-and-8 maybe, and I saw him go through three or four reads and throw the ball over the middle of the field and converted for us. That was a snapshot of the night he had."

Whether Haskins can ratchet up the heat on Rudolph as we approach the regular season remains to be seen. But after quickly washing out of Washington, the 24-year-old has seen marked improvements during his time in Pittsburgh.

With two preseason games to go, Haskins will have more opportunities to display growth and show he can play sweet jazz music with the Steelers backups.

Don't miss the new Game Pass experience to watch this week's LIVE preseason games. Free trial available for new users. Out-of-market games only, blackout restrictions apply. Learn more.

Related Content

news

Jaguars' Urban Meyer on CB C.J. Henderson: 'He's doing good. He's been fighting'

Jaguars CB ﻿C.J. Henderson﻿ is getting back into the flow after missing the early portion of training camp.
news

Cam Newton jokes Chase Young is 'smaller than I thought' after taking big hit

Chase Young played just 11 snaps in Thursday night's preseason game against the Patriots. In that brief time, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year made his presence felt. Forcefully.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin glad to see LB Devin Bush (ACL) get his 'feet wet' in preseason action

Steelers LB Devin Bush saw action in Thursday night's 24-16 win over the Eagles, the first time he's been in a game since tearing his ACL in Oct. 2020.
news

Jalen Hurts on Eagles WR Quez Watkins: 'That guy is not a secret anymore'

A 2020 sixth-round pick out of Southern Miss, Quez Watkins played in 13 games as a rookie, compiling just seven catches for 106 yards and a TD. Thursday night, he scored a 79-yard touchdown and came close to another long score.
news

Belichick: Mac Jones exhibits 'some good things, plenty of things' to improve on in preseason debut

The numbers won't tell the story. One preseason game won't either. But Mac Jones looked like he belonged in his preseason pro debut. Cam Newton didn't look much different than he did the last time he took an NFL field.
news

What we learned from Thursday's preseason doubleheader

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced the host Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team tackled the New England Patriots on Thursday to kick off Week 1 of the preseason. Here's what we learned. 
news

Tra Thomas, Jon Runyan to be inducted into Eagles Hall of Fame

Offensive tackles Jon Runyan and Tra Thomas spent the better part of a decade contributing to one of the most successful eras in Eagles history. It's fitting that they would be honored for it together. The duo will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame on Oct. 14, the team announced during halftime of Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.
news

Jaguars trading former Pro Bowl LB Joe Schobert to Steelers

The Steelers have agreed to a trade with the Jaguars for veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Jim Irsay stresses healthy return for Colts QB Carson Wentz: 'I told him I want you at 100%'

Colts owner Jim Irsay is invested in the long-term health of Carson Wentz and in the meanwhile is supremely confident in head coach Frank Reich's handling of the QB corps. 
news

Jessie Bates on contract situation with Bengals: 'I guess I haven't done enough yet' to be paid like a top safety

Safety Jessie Bates is in the midst of negotiations with the Bengals on a long-term extension, but it sounds as if the two parties aren't making much progress. 
news

Patriots reveal rookie QB Mac Jones will wear No. 10 jersey

Rookie QB Mac Jones will be wearing No. 10 for the New England Patriots after donning the No. 50 jersey for the majority of training camp. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW