Tom Brady allowing no room for complacency in Bucs' extraordinary quest to repeat

It is as if Frankenstein's monster got an offseason tune-up and is set loose to continue rampaging. That is particularly true for Brady, who played all of the 2020 season with a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee, requiring that the knee be taped tightly for games. The ailment was never mentioned on the Bucs' injury report and Brady played every game. But Clyde Christensen, the Bucs' quarterbacks coach, compared the injury to a persistent cold or headache -- Brady just never felt good last season.

"If you have a headache, it's just a headache, but you just want to feel good," Christensen said. "I think it's hard to get your knee, you're throwing a football, and you've got the knee taped so tightly, you don't have mobility, you can't step through it. It just changes everything."

Brady finished last season with 40 touchdown passes -- his most since 2007 -- and 12 interceptions. But no one would suggest Brady was in top form until the final month of the regular season. That was not a surprise to anyone at the Bucs, least of all Brady. He and Licht talked during last preseason and Brady told the general manager the offense was not going to be a finished product at the start of the season. Christensen, in fact, says that while the offense played its sharpest game in the Super Bowl, it still was not hitting on all cylinders then.

Brady still feels a little behind because he did not get to throw as much as normal this offseason while he rehabbed the knee. But he is not wearing any kind of sleeve around his knee during camp practices and his movement is improving each day, Christensen said. On a practice day last week, there was no sign of impairment and the football rarely touched the ground, with one catch made by Antonio Brown, who, unlike last season, will now be with the Bucs for the entire campaign and who Arians said this week is playing at the same speed he did four or five years ago. Christensen is especially thrilled this group is back together because of how solid it was even when the Bucs were struggling last season. No one panicked.

"There are some years you don't want everyone back, you need fresh blood, you need change," Christensen said. "On this team, because we still haven't had a lot of time on task and we're still deficient in reps, and we have such good guys, we had a good thing going on. And football was the last thing to come."

Now that it has, the question is how to summon again the urgency that attended the Buccaneers last season. With one championship in the bank and everyone back, the tendency might be to assume good things will come. Or, as Christensen put it, there isn't much excuse for Tampa Bay to not be a good team. There are only two things that can undermine all the work the Bucs did this offseason: injuries (Tampa was the healthiest team in the league in 2020, according to a Football Outsiders metric that calculates how many games were lost by players) and complacency.

Licht's family visited Arians at his lake house during the summer. As they were leaving, Licht told his wife that after spending time with Arians, he knew there would be no complacency. Arians had even more passion and energy than he did last year. For his part, Brady got so frustrated with a recent sub-par practice -- in which he would have been sacked twice if that were allowed -- that he punted a football, slammed his helmet to the ground and cursed at his teammates about having to make a play even when they're tired. Brady is the seven-ring-wearing antidote to complacency.