Around the NFL

Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl LV with jovial boat parade

Published: Feb 10, 2021 at 05:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Buccaneers play-by-play man Gene Deckerhoff marveled at the completion of a touchdown pass to ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ during Super Bowl LV, wondering aloud whether there was another quarterback in the NFL who could throw that pass any better than ﻿Tom Brady﻿.

He should have seen Brady's pass on Wednesday.

Brady stood at the stern of his $2 million boat -- one he piloted for a period of time Wednesday -- as it glided across the Hillsborough River during the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV championship parade, holding the Lombardi Trophy his team won just days earlier. A boat nearby awaited perhaps the most clutch (and risky) throw of his life.

A maskless Brady braced his feet and swung the trophy back and forth, measuring distance and strength needed to complete the pass before tossing it from his boat to the next. The Lombardi tumbled through the air, landing safely in the grasp of two eager passengers to the delight of everyone surrounding them.

The moment perfectly captured the Buccaneers' accomplishment in the 2020 season, one played amid a pandemic with a roster assembled just months earlier and launched without the advantage of an offseason program. In the days after Super Bowl LIV, no one expected the Buccaneers to be the ones hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. And on Wednesday, few expected them to be on boats celebrating their title.

And yet, there were the Buccaneers, floating down the river – largely maskless amid the pandemic, unfortunately -- with their fans joining them along the riverwalk and on their own boats, cheering what ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ called "one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history" on Sunday night. The parade was put on by the city of Tampa with COVID-19 protocols that included a requirement of masks on boats, except while eating or drinking, buses limited to 50% capacity, hand sanitizer and masks available on every vessel, third-party boats remaining 50 feet away from the parade boats, players and families assigned to boats, and a closed media event held outdoors at the conclusion of the parade at the cruise ship terminal. The mask requirement didn't appear to be followed very closely, though most who were seen without masks were holding beverages.

It didn't take long for Gronkowski, enjoying many a beverage, to lose his shirt on Wednesday. After scoring two touchdowns in the Super Bowl, can you blame him?

No, you can't, and you certainly can't hold his mid-week joy against him after he teamed with Brady to fly south and deliver a title to a franchise that had won just one in its existence. Gronkowski celebrated atop a boat as part of the parade, dancing in his trademark style, flapping his arms around and enjoying himself to the fullest as the Florida sunshine beamed down on him.

Receiver ﻿Scott Miller﻿ proved he had dependable hands when he caught a key touchdown in the NFC Championship Game, but he left those hands behind for the parade. Miller dropped teammate ﻿Chris Godwin﻿'s phone into the river during the parade, per NFL Network's Sara Walsh, Godwin's device into the depths of the Hillsborough, plunging into the only darkness found on perhaps the brightest day in the history of the Buccaneers..

After assembling a championship caliber roster, general manager Jason Licht built his celebration the most appropriate way possible for a man with a last name pronounced "light" -- he boarded a boat with a 12-pack of light beer.

Licht took the celebratory stage once his boat docked and made a proclamation that became commonplace Wednesday: "We're going to f------ win this thing again."

To do so, Licht will need to retain much of the roster that powered the Buccaneers to their first title since the 2002 season. To that effort, everyone involved -- ﻿Lavonte David﻿, ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿, ﻿Jason Pierre-Paul﻿, ﻿Ndamukong Suh﻿ and ﻿Mike Evans﻿, for example -- declared they will be returning for another run at a title. Coach Bruce Arians drove that point home by repeatedly grabbing the microphone to tell each of them "your ass ain't going nowhere," to the delight of those in attendance.

They'll have Brady at the center of it all once again, ready to lead his team in an attempt to become repeat champions for the first time since he did it with the New England Patriots in the 2004 season. Brady soaked in the moment more than usual, fully enjoying his first warm-weather Super Bowl title celebration of his career. By the time the Bucs docked and took the stage, Brady had exhausted his jovial energy, forgoing a celebratory speech.

No worries, of course. His teammates had him covered with their attire. Puffing a cigar and ad-libbing on the mic, ﻿Vita Vea﻿ and others wore T-shirts printed with Brady's famed combine photo.

The greatest of all-time was an unassuming prospect back in 2001. But like his Buccaneers were in the moment he decided to join them, their overlooked status didn't last long. All it took was one look at the boats on the river Wednesday to prove it.

Related Content

news

Former Packers DC Mike Pettine hired by rival Bears as senior defensive assistant

Mike Pettine, the recently departed Packers defensive coordinator, is joining the rival Bears as a senior defensive assistant, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Pettine will work alongside new Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai in Chicago.
news

Vikings hiring Paul Guenther as senior defensive assistant 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that former Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther is joining the Minnesota Vikings as a senior defensive assistant, per sources informed of the situation.  
news

Broncos release veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye after one season

The Broncos are starting to cut salary as we head into the offseason. Denver released veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye on Wednesday.
news

Jets hire Leon Washington as special teams assistant coach

Leon Washington is returning to New York. The Jets hired the former Gang Green standout as a special teams assistant coach.
news

NBA standout Steph Curry on Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: I 'see a lot of myself in him'

Golden State Warriors standout Steph Curry, a two-time NBA MVP, calls Patrick Mahomes his favorite NFL player to watch and a "generational talent" on the latest episode of the Huddle & Flow Podcast. 
news

Orlando Brown requests trade from Ravens, wants to play LT

Ravens offensive lineman Orlando Brown could be on his way out of Baltimore. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday Brown requested a trade and wishes to move to a team where he can play left tackle.
news

Longtime Texans executive Jamey Rootes resigns from position as team president

The Houston Texans offseason of front office turnover continues. The team announced Wednesday that team president Jamey Rootes has resigned from his role with the team.
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke agrees to two-year, $8.75M extension

Taylor Heinicke is staying in Washington. Heinicke, who started Washington's playoff game this past season, agreed to a two-year, $8.75 million extension Wednesday.
news

Vikings coach Keenan McCardell: Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson similar to me, Jimmy Smith

New Vikings WRs coach Keenan McCardell knows a thing or two about great receiving duos, and he sees something familiar in Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. 
news

Why would QB Trevor Lawrence throw for NFL teams Friday? 'Why would he not?'

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is holding the throwing session early so that he can have labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, rest up and be ready in plenty of time for the 2021 campaign. 
news

Justin Herbert plans to pick Drew Brees' brain on new OC Joe Lombardi's offense

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert says he plans to reach out to Drew Brees to discuss ways to improve and what to expect from former Saints assistant coach Joe Lombardi.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW