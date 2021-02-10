Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl LV with jovial boat parade

A maskless Brady braced his feet and swung the trophy back and forth, measuring distance and strength needed to complete the pass before tossing it from his boat to the next. The Lombardi tumbled through the air, landing safely in the grasp of two eager passengers to the delight of everyone surrounding them.

The moment perfectly captured the Buccaneers' accomplishment in the 2020 season, one played amid a pandemic with a roster assembled just months earlier and launched without the advantage of an offseason program. In the days after Super Bowl LIV, no one expected the Buccaneers to be the ones hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. And on Wednesday, few expected them to be on boats celebrating their title.

And yet, there were the Buccaneers, floating down the river – largely maskless amid the pandemic, unfortunately -- with their fans joining them along the riverwalk and on their own boats, cheering what ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ called "one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history" on Sunday night. The parade was put on by the city of Tampa with COVID-19 protocols that included a requirement of masks on boats, except while eating or drinking, buses limited to 50% capacity, hand sanitizer and masks available on every vessel, third-party boats remaining 50 feet away from the parade boats, players and families assigned to boats, and a closed media event held outdoors at the conclusion of the parade at the cruise ship terminal. The mask requirement didn't appear to be followed very closely, though most who were seen without masks were holding beverages.

It didn't take long for Gronkowski, enjoying many a beverage, to lose his shirt on Wednesday. After scoring two touchdowns in the Super Bowl, can you blame him?