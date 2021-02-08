Rob Gronkowski says he'll 'remain unretired', sees himself returning to Bucs in 2021

It also completed an incredible turnaround thanks to the addition of Brady and Gronkowski, taking the Buccaneers from a team that finished 7-9 in 2019 to 11-5 and a Super Bowl triumph in the 2020 season. They're just the fifth team to finish the previous campaign below .500 and win it all in the following season, with Brady being responsible for two of those rebound efforts.

This one, Gronkowski said, was special.

"Hands down, one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history," Gronkowski said of moving south with Brady and teaming up to win a Super Bowl, via the The Athletic's Greg Auman.

At 31 years old, Gronkowski has already learned what retirement entails -- commercial appearances, a Super Bowl weekend spent partying on the beach in Miami, and a temporary title belt won in the WWE -- but he's ready to return with Brady, coach Bruce Arians and the rest of the Buccaneers.