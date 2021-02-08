Around the NFL

Rob Gronkowski says he'll 'remain unretired', sees himself returning to Bucs in 2021

Published: Feb 08, 2021 at 12:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to fly south with his pal, Tom Brady﻿.

After winning another Super Bowl together -- and their first with the Buccaneers -- Gronkowski is in no hurry to return to the freedom of retirement. The getting with Brady is just too good to quit now.

"I'll remain unretired. I'm a free agent," Gronkowski said, via the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala. ... "But I definitely see myself coming back."

Gronkowski caught six passes for 67 yards in Super Bowl LV, including receptions of eight and 17 yards that both went for touchdowns. His two trips to the end zone were Tampa Bay's first two scores of the night, giving the Buccaneers a 14-3 lead midway through the second quarter with a connection that has proven to be all too familiar for the other 31 opponents in the NFL.

The Buccaneers' victory Sunday gave Gronkowski his fourth Super Bowl title in his career, tying for the third most all time. Sunday's win was Gronkowski's 16th career playoff victory, the most by a tight end in the history of the sport.

It also completed an incredible turnaround thanks to the addition of Brady and Gronkowski, taking the Buccaneers from a team that finished 7-9 in 2019 to 11-5 and a Super Bowl triumph in the 2020 season. They're just the fifth team to finish the previous campaign below .500 and win it all in the following season, with Brady being responsible for two of those rebound efforts.

This one, Gronkowski said, was special.

"Hands down, one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history," Gronkowski said of moving south with Brady and teaming up to win a Super Bowl, via the The Athletic's Greg Auman.

At 31 years old, Gronkowski has already learned what retirement entails -- commercial appearances, a Super Bowl weekend spent partying on the beach in Miami, and a temporary title belt won in the WWE -- but he's ready to return with Brady, coach Bruce Arians and the rest of the Buccaneers.

The theme for Tampa Bay in 2021 is already becoming clear: Run it back. We'll learn a year from now whether they can make it two in a row, but for now, one more Lombardi Trophy will have to do.

Related Content

news

Chiefs' repeat bid doomed by struggles up front in Super Bowl LV loss to Buccaneers

It's said often, and once again proved to be true on the greatest stage, football is won and lost in the trenches. Tampa Bay dominated up front on both sides of the ball in Super Bowl LV, turning what promised to be an entertaining game into a lopsided affair and a 31-9 Buccaneers win over the Chiefs.
news

Athletes, celebrities react to Bucs' Super Bowl LV win, Tom Brady's fifth SB MVP

Almost immediately following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, reactions to the Bucs' win and Tom Brady's fifth Super Bowl MVP honor poured in from around the world.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid: My heart goes out to all those involved in last week's crash

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Sunday following Super Bowl LV that his "heart goes out" to everyone involved in last Thursday's multi-vehicle crash.
news

Patriots congratulate Tom Brady, playfully jab at Rob Gronkowski after Super Bowl LV win

Tom Brady﻿ and the Buccaneers emerged from Super Bowl LV victorious on Sunday. And his former team was among the first to weigh in on the results.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady extends record with fifth Super Bowl MVP in win over Chiefs

Tom Brady's value is unassailable. On Sunday, it was once again super. Brady won his fifth Super Bowl MVP after leading the Buccaneers to a 31-9 blowout of the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
news

What we learned from Buccaneers win over Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady threw for three touchdowns and the Bucs' pass rush stymied Patrick Mahomes as the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs, 31-9, on Sunday in Super Bowl LV at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. 
news

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski set record for most playoff TDs by QB-receiver combo

Tom Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for an eight-yard touchdown in the first quarter in Sunday's Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs to set the outright playoff record for most passing touchdowns by a quarterback-pass catcher tandem in NFL history. The duo added another score later in the first half. 
news

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins active for Super Bowl

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown and Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins among questionable players active for Super Bowl LV.
news

Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead expected to play in Super Bowl LV with torn labrum

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead is expected to play through a fully torn labrum in Super Bowl LV, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named 2020 AP NFL Most Valuable Player

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the 2020 AP NFL Most Valuable Player on Saturday during "NFL Honors". It is the third MVP award of Rodgers' career.
news

Washington QB Alex Smith earns AP Comeback Player of the Year honors

Alex Smith's willpower afforded him the chance to not only continue his career but also elevate Washington to its first NFC East crown and postseason appearance since 2015. And for that, Smith was officially announced as the 2020 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
