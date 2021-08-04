Projecting NFL's 2021 stat leaders: Christian McCaffrey set for bounce-back year

One of my favorite Mahomes stats -- and there are a lot -- is that he's averaged a league-best 9.1 yards per attempt when facing the blitz since 2018, per Next Gen Stats (min. 1,000 attempts). No quarterback has been better when throwing off-platform in that time frame, according to computer vision. Mahomes edges out other top quarterbacks because of what has happened and forecasts to happen in the first 20 plays of a game and on first downs in this Chiefs offense. No team spreads the field vertically or horizontally more than the Chiefs. The downfield chances they take early on set up a different cadence for the rest of the game. With a revamped and improved offensive line, the opportunity to move the ball through the air increases. Mahomes is the only QB projected to average at least 300 passing yards per game.

Bonus intel: Josh Allen is projected to rank third in this category (4,571 yards) and Matthew Stafford is projected to rank fifth (4,501 yards). Allen has improved his passer rating when throwing off platform by 20 points in each of the past two seasons and no QB has had a better passer rating on the play after being pressured than Stafford over the past five seasons.