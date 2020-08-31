Projecting NFL win share leaders on offense, defense in 2020

While the Cardinals' streak of seasons with a record of .500 or worse extended to four last year, the team (Murray in particular) gave fans reason to hope that a turnaround could be imminent. Despite being sacked 48 times (tied for most in the league), Murray showed steady improvement and was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing 20 TD passes and finishing second to Lamar Jackson in rushing yards among QBs with 544. The Cardinals fielded four or more receivers on 33 percent of plays last season and they were the only team to use this personnel configuration more than 10 percent of the time, according to NGS. Interestingly, their new WR1, DeAndre Hopkins, leads the NFL in boundary metrics since 2016 with 117 targets, 39 receptions and 620 yards. Boundary metrics measure targets that are within two yards of the sideline, which means coach Kliff Kingsbury will be able to dial up plays that utilize even more space for Murray and the offense to work with in 2020.