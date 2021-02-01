Why is it so hard to repeat as Super Bowl champions? Two former New England Patriots explain

McGinest: You have to remember that we didn't make the playoffs in 2002, the season after we won Super Bowl XXXVI. So after the '03 Super Bowl, we understood how hard it was to get back to it and that nothing we had just accomplished would translate over to the next year.

Pioli: There's no time to rest. For teams that play in the Super Bowl, there's this duality of work going on in the home stretch of the season: You're focused on trying to win games each week ... but also preparing for the offseason. So almost immediately after the Super Bowl ends, you have to fully immerse yourself into player acquisitions and end-of-the-season evaluations.

From a personnel standpoint, it's very bittersweet. You know nothing remains the same year over year, because each player is a year older -- some are entering their primes and others coming out of them -- and, of course, there are salary cap casualties. We knew the roster we won with this time wasn't going to be good enough the next year with every other team getting better.

A moment I will never forget was after we won our first championship in the 2001 season, Bill Belichick and I were huddled together on the flight home the very next day putting together a list of five players under contract who we'd make available for the 2002 NFL Expansion Draft. We all know the NFL is a business, but I'll tell you, there are parts that really suck. This was one.

McGinest: The 17-week regular season and additional month-plus of the postseason really wears on you physically and, perhaps more than anything, mentally. By mid-February, most of the league has already had time to be away from the game and rest, but we had to reset quickly.