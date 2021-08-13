Top 10 cornerback duos entering 2021 NFL season

No corner has a higher forecasted win share in 2021 than Jaire Alexander (1.11 wins). Last season, Alexander earned PFF's highest defensive grade among corners (90.5), in part due to the fact he allowed just 50 percent of targets thrown his way to be completed (this tied him with Ramsey for the second-lowest mark). Computer vision shows that Alexander's average pursuit speed (speed defending targets between 3 yards and 8 yards from him), average fatigue (the speed difference between the first quarter and the fourth quarter) and average change of direction (speed when the player's hips rotate at least 90 degrees during the defense of a pass) all ranked in the top three last season. On this list cornerback tandems, the Packers are the least balanced. Kevin King forecasts to increase his impact in 2021, as the addition of first-round pick Eric Stokes (and increased health overall in the secondary) could provide relief in the form of rotations that specifically select for the situations where King can be set up for success.