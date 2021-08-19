Top 10 red-zone threats entering 2021 NFL season

On their way to a Super Bowl LV victory, the Buccaneers converted scores on 68.9 percent of their trips to the red zone last season, ranking seventh in the NFL. A lot of that success has to do with the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady. He's seen every coverage in his 21-year career and understands the game better than anyone. Brady sliced and diced defenses in the red zone in 2020, tossing 28 touchdowns while not throwing a single pick.





Back in January, I put my foot in my mouth when I predicted that Brady and the Bucs would be bounced in the first round of the playoffs. I'm not going to make that mistake again.