NFL's 30 best players over 30 entering 2021 season

TB: Lists are weird, and age-related lists add an extra dimension of subjectivity. A number of players -- including Harrison Smith, Dont'a Hightower, Matt Ryan, Duane Brown -- could have easily qualified over Rhodes, but I wanted to make room for Rhodes for one reason. Here are his stats over the last two years:





Age 29 season (2019): 0 INT | 6 PD | 44.7 PFF coverage grade | 46.4 PFF defensive grade

0 INT | 6 PD | 44.7 PFF coverage grade | 46.4 PFF defensive grade Age 30 season (2020): 2 INT | 12 PD | 77.5 PFF coverage grade | 76.3 PFF defensive grade





Rhodes had one of his worst pro seasons as a 29-year-old, was released by the Vikings, signed with the Colts, turned 30 (on June 19) -- and got better. Yes, at age 30, the age that is supposed to mark the end of one's prime, he reversed a decline that began in his 20s. One more time: He was MORE EFFECTIVE AT 30 than he was at 29. Anyone reading this who happens to be in their 30s -- maybe even anyone writing this or whatever -- might find Rhodes easy to root for, is what I'm saying.