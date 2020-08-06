NFL's 30 best players over 30: Tom Brady, J.J. Watt not in top 10

TB: So maybe Tannehill is only truly able to be at his best when he's in the right situation, surrounded by the right people. Who among us can say otherwise? In 2019, he resurrected a faltering career and executed the Titans' play-action-heavy attack at well-above-replacement level; from Week 7 (when he stepped into the starting role) to Week 17, Tannehill ranked second in the NFL in passer rating (119.6) and completion percentage (69.6) and first in completion percentage above expectation (7.7), per NGS (minimum of 200 attempts). Now, it's true that the Titans pretty clearly turned to Derrick Henry instead of Tannehill -- the QB threw the ball just 20 times per game on average in their three playoff games -- when the chips were down. And there is the matter of Tannehill's lackluster record in Miami, where he went 42-46 in seven years. These factors are why he's not, say, in the top 10 on this list. But we shouldn't penalize Tannehill too much for merely stringing together a stunning stretch of extreme competence to save himself from Clipboard Purgatory without also singlehandedly delivering a Lombardi Trophy. It's not like anyone can simply step in and succeed with the Titans -- just ask Marcus Mariota. Tannehill is a prime-age quarterback capable of helping his team win for the foreseeable future, which puts him safely into the top 30 here.