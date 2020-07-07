Mahomes' deal: Which other QB would you want for next 12 years?

KURT WARNER: The answer is nobody! Twelve years in the NFL feels like an eternity. No other quarterback has proven that type of worth or is young enough to make me believe he can carry my team for that long. I know that's not the answer you were looking for, so for the sake of providing an answer, I'll say ... Kyler Murray.

DeANGELO HALL: If I'm a general manager, I want a quarterback who can beat teams with his legs or his arm -- and there are several players who fall under that umbrella right now. Reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson is so dynamic and exciting to watch, but his style will put a lot of wear and tear on his body -- especially over 12 years. That's why I'm bypassing the MVP and rolling with another dynamic playmaker: Deshaun Watson. He can do everything from a quarterback standpoint and is a proven winner.