Mahomes' deal: Which other QB would you want for next 12 years?

Much to the delight of Chiefs fans, Patrick Mahomes won't be leaving Kansas City any time soon (if ever).
On Monday, the star quarterback signed a 10-year contract extension worth up to $503 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. With the two years remaining on his rookie deal, Mahomes is in line to dazzle Chiefs Kingdom through the 2031 NFL season. How did he land a deal of this magnitude?
Mahomes, of course, just led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years, earning game MVP honors in the process. In 2018, Mahomes' first year as a starter, he joined Peyton Manning as just the second member of the 5,000-yard/50-touchdown club, running away with the league MVP award. In the Super Bowl era, among quarterbacks with at least 1,000 passes, Mahomes currently ranks first all time in passing yards per game (302.4), yards per attempt (8.5), touchdown-to-interception ratio (89:20) and passer rating (108.6), per NFL Research.
Mahomes' 12-year deal got us thinking about other signal-callers around the league. Today we ask:
If you could sign any current QB -- other than Mahomes -- for the next 12 years, who would you take?
KURT WARNER: The answer is nobody! Twelve years in the NFL feels like an eternity. No other quarterback has proven that type of worth or is young enough to make me believe he can carry my team for that long. I know that's not the answer you were looking for, so for the sake of providing an answer, I'll say ... Kyler Murray.
DeANGELO HALL: If I'm a general manager, I want a quarterback who can beat teams with his legs or his arm -- and there are several players who fall under that umbrella right now. Reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson is so dynamic and exciting to watch, but his style will put a lot of wear and tear on his body -- especially over 12 years. That's why I'm bypassing the MVP and rolling with another dynamic playmaker: Deshaun Watson. He can do everything from a quarterback standpoint and is a proven winner.
BRIAN BALDINGER: Honestly, not many quarterbacks have 12-year careers. But presented with this question, Houston's Deshaun Watson seems like the best option. At 24 years old, the Texans signal-caller is early in his NFL career and has proven to be a warrior on the gridiron. We've seen Watson will and carry his team to victory (SEE: Texans' wild-card comeback) as a dual-threat player who constantly keeps defenses on their heels. He's improved year over year, helping the Texans to back-to-back postseason appearances all the while becoming a better passer, leader and smarter runner. Watson's skill set, mindset and winning DNA make him the best candidate for a dozen-year deal.
CHARLEY CASSERLY: Is this really a 12-year deal? The answer is no. When looking at Mahomes' extension, it becomes a renewable contract every one-to-two years after the first year. It also has manageable cap numbers and cash flow in the first three years, allowing the Chiefs to extend other players on their roster. I doubt any other agent would agree to this type of contract for a top young player. Based on that analysis, I do think a number of organizations would agree to this type of contract. Two players I would sign in a minute would be Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson.
MAURICE JONES-DREW: I'm taking the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Kyler Murray. The kid is a ripe 22 years old and the centerpiece of an Arizona Cardinals team on the comeup. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick lived up to the hype as a dual-threat quarterback who thrilled in Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid offense with impressive throws and timely rushes. Some might argue that Lamar Jackson would be a better choice, but Murray's playing style isn't quite as concerning as the reigning league MVP's.
JOE THOMAS: The Houston Texans have a special talent in Deshaun Watson. The young, super-athletic quarterback is a phenomenal leader with a great mind, and he's shown he is committed to achieving greatness. Watson has generational arm talent and represents the Texans organization with class. Hmmm ... sounds a lot like Mahomes!