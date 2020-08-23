Ravens release S Earl Thomas for conduct detrimental

Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas has officially been released by the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Sunday.

Following a fight with teammate Chuck Clark at practice on Friday, Thomas was sent home and he's now been cut by the Ravens for conduct detrimental to the team.

"We have terminated S Earl Thomas' contract for personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens," the statement read.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Ravens will also attempt to recoup the $10 million that Thomas was due to make this season. Ahead of the 2019 season, Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million deal. With the wording of the release, Rapoport reported it's indicates the team would seek Thomas' salary for this season due to conduct detrimental.

Following the team's statement, Thomas made his own on Instagram.

"Appreciate the Ravens organization for the opportunity," Thomas began. "Had a great run. Wish things would have ended different but you live and you learn. Thank you Eric DeCosta and everyone else who played a role in bringing me to B-More. Wish you guys the best."

Of particular note is that Ravens player leadership was behind Thomas' release, as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported team leaders communicated to management on Saturday that they supported a release or trade.

Looking further into the numbers, Thomas will count for $5 million this season and $10 million in 2021 in dead money on the Baltimore salary cap, assuming the team can support voiding his guaranteed $10 million salary, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. If -- or most likely when -- a grievance is filed, the Ravens would carry an additional $4 million in dead cap until the grievance is resolved, Pelissero added.