Ravens S Earl Thomas sent home after fight with teammate Chuck Clark

Published: Aug 22, 2020 at 08:43 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas was sent home from the Baltimore Ravens team facility on Friday following a fight with teammate Chuck Clark, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday morning.

The Ravens returned to the practice field on Saturday, but Thomas was not there, Pelissero added. Thomas was told to stay home Saturday and nothing has been communicated to him about his status, Pelissero reported. At this point, Pelissero reported fines, a release or a trade are all seemingly on the table.

Thomas is in his second season with the Ravens after a nine-year run with the Seattle Seahawks that ended following another infamous incident.

Clark is entering his fourth NFL season -- all with the Ravens.

Thomas, 31, started 15 games at strong safety and earned a Pro Bowl bid in his first year with Baltimore last season, while Clark, 25, started 10 games at free safety. Thomas also got into it with Ravens defensive lineman Brandon Williams following a game last season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo pointed out. "He's a passionate guy who sometimes cranks the intensity up a little too high," Garafolo said, adding the Ravens were in the process of handling the incident.

Thomas headed to Baltimore as a free agent ahead of the 2019 season. His run in Seattle ended with him hoping for a new contract, but instead being carted off with a broken leg and flipping off the Seahawks sideline.

As pointed out by Pelissero, Thomas' dismissal from the team facility is a situation to monitor.

