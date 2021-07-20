President Biden trades jokes with Tom Brady, urges vaccinations at Buccaneers' White House visit

Tom Brady and the victorious Tampa Bay Buccaneers made their customary trip to the White House on Tuesday, and both President Joe Biden and the reigning champions brought their share of jokes.

Biden began the playful exchange by pointing out the 43-year-old Brady's advanced age (within the football realm) and relating with his own late-stage rise to the pinnacle of his chosen field.

"A lot was made about the fact that we have the oldest coach to ever win a Super Bowl and the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl. Well, I'll tell you right now, you won't hear any jokes about that from me," Biden said. "As far as I'm concerned, there's nothing wrong with being the oldest guy to make it to the mountaintop! That's how I look at it. And Tom, looking at you, you've got about 20 more years left, just about the best ever to play. Making it to 10 Super Bowls in the last 20 years? That ain't bad, man. I tell you what, we've never seen anything like it in the game."

Dapper as ever, Brady joined in on the jovial nature of the visit when his turn at the podium arrived, offering his own humor with his brief speech.

"I think what's behind me is an amazing group of players, we have a bunch of coaches and staff here sitting down, and it was actually a very challenging season for a lot of reasons," Brady said. "But we bonded together, we worked really hard, we put all our individual agendas aside and we came together as a team. ... It didn't look great there at one point. We were 7-5, struggling a little bit, as the president alluded to. But we found our rhythm. We got on a roll.

"Not a lot of people think that we could've won. In fact, I think about 40 percent of people still don't think we won."

As those in attendance shared a laugh, Biden responded with "I understand that!"

Brady lobbed one more joke before stepping away from the microphone, referencing his own mental error made during the 2020 season.