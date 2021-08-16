2021 NFL preseason Week 1: What we learned about each AFC team

First-round pick Mac Jones' preseason debut backed up all the practice reports; he looks like he belongs. His quick footwork and decision-making against Washington were a lot more impressive than the numbers showed. Bill Belichick's decision to play Jones one series with the starters was telling, as was Jones' ability to run a two-minute drill in his first appearance. Jones has a chance to start Week 1. Even if Cam Newton keeps the QB1 gig, his job security figures to last only until the next bad performance. ... Despite making some noise at training camp, 2019 first-round pick N'Keal Harry still appears more likely to get cut or traded than he does to make a huge impact. He disappeared in the team's preseason game (one catch for 4 yards) while playing against backups.





Sony Michel is another former first-round pick to keep an eye on. He's clearly behind Damien Harris in the team's pecking order and has no special teams value -- the team, meanwhile, is deep at running back. .. The lingering Stephon Gilmore injury/hold-in is nearing an inflection point. If he doesn't practice soon, he may not be fully ready for Week 1. The Patriots have cap space, and they seem likely to use some of it to make the cornerback happy. ... The ascension of second-year pro Josh Uche, along with the returns of Kyle Van Noy (who spent 2020 with Miami) and Dont'a Hightower (who opted out last season), has turned linebacker from a liability to a big strength. This is a top-10 defensive roster.