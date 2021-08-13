Around the NFL

Jaguars trading former Pro Bowl LB Joe Schobert to Steelers

Published: Aug 12, 2021 at 08:08 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

As the Steelers' preseason tilt against the host Eagles played out on Thursday night, the Pittsburgh front office also pulled off a trade for a former Pro Bowl linebacker.

The Steelers have agreed to a trade with the Jaguars for veteran linebacker Joe Schobert﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

A presumed starter for the Jaguars, Schobert is now suddenly returning to the AFC North where he began his career with four years for the Cleveland Browns, including a 2017 Pro Bowl campaign.

In an offseason in which trade talk has been bandied about regarding Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew and cornerback C.J. Henderson﻿, first-year Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer is shipping out Schobert after just one season with the franchise.

Schobert inked a lucrative five-year, $53.8 million deal with the Jaguars ahead of the 2020 campaign, but that was, of course, under a different regime.

Now, Schobert is bound for his third team in as many seasons. His lone year in Duval saw him gobble up a team-high 141 tackles and now he'll likely be looked upon to unseat Robert Spillane for a starting inside backer spot in Pittsburgh next to Devin Bush﻿.

Related Content

news

What we learned from Thursday's preseason doubleheader

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced the host Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team tackled the New England Patriots on Thursday to kick off Week 1 of the preseason. Here's what we learned. 
news

Tra Thomas, Jon Runyan to be inducted into Eagles Hall of Fame

Offensive tackles Jon Runyan and Tra Thomas spent the better part of a decade contributing to one of the most successful eras in Eagles history. It's fitting that they would be honored for it together. The duo will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame on Oct. 14, the team announced during halftime of Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.
news

Jim Irsay stresses healthy return for Colts QB Carson Wentz: 'I told him I want you at 100%'

Colts owner Jim Irsay is invested in the long-term health of Carson Wentz and in the meanwhile is supremely confident in head coach Frank Reich's handling of the QB corps. 
news

Jessie Bates on contract situation with Bengals: 'I guess I haven't done enough yet' to be paid like a top safety

Safety Jessie Bates is in the midst of negotiations with the Bengals on a long-term extension, but it sounds as if the two parties aren't making much progress. 
news

Patriots reveal rookie QB Mac Jones will wear No. 10 jersey

Rookie QB Mac Jones will be wearing No. 10 for the New England Patriots after donning the No. 50 jersey for the majority of training camp. 
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones won't play in preseason opener vs. Jets

Giants QB Daniel Jones will not be suiting up for this Saturday's preseason game against the New York Jets, coach Joe Judge revealed Thursday.
news

Elijah Moore exits Jets practice, being evaluated for quadriceps issue

﻿Elijah Moore﻿'s promising rookie campaign has hit a snag. The second-round pick exited Thursday's practice and is being evaluated for a quadriceps issue.
news

Ravens rookie WR Rashod Bateman (groin) to have surgery

Ravens rookie WR Rashod Bateman (groin) will have surgery and is expected to return sometime in September, coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Thursday, Aug. 12

Bills LT Dion Dawkins was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, the team announced.
news

Urban Meyer says it's still an open competition at QB for Jaguars between Lawrence, Minshew

Trevor Lawrence is the anointed savior, the chosen messiah of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that doesn't mean he can just waltz into the starting job in Duval County.
news

A.J. Brown: 'I'll put my money on' Jets WR Elijah Moore winning Offensive Rookie of the Year

That sound you hear coming from Florham Park? That's the ﻿Elijah Moore﻿ hype train, and it's gaining steam. Consider former Ole Miss teammate A.J. Brown a passenger.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW