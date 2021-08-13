Jaguars trading former Pro Bowl LB Joe Schobert to Steelers

As the Steelers' preseason tilt against the host Eagles played out on Thursday night, the Pittsburgh front office also pulled off a trade for a former Pro Bowl linebacker.

The Steelers have agreed to a trade with the Jaguars for veteran linebacker Joe Schobert﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

A presumed starter for the Jaguars, Schobert is now suddenly returning to the AFC North where he began his career with four years for the Cleveland Browns, including a 2017 Pro Bowl campaign.

In an offseason in which trade talk has been bandied about regarding Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew and cornerback C.J. Henderson﻿, first-year Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer is shipping out Schobert after just one season with the franchise.

Schobert inked a lucrative five-year, $53.8 million deal with the Jaguars ahead of the 2020 campaign, but that was, of course, under a different regime.