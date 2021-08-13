Around the NFL

Jaguars' Urban Meyer on CB C.J. Henderson: 'He's doing good. He's been fighting'

Published: Aug 13, 2021 at 10:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson is getting back into the flow after missing the early portion of training camp.

After beginning camp on the reserve/COVID-19 list and missing the Jags' scrimmage Sunday for "personal reasons," Henderson got his most extensive work in camp on Thursday, taking reps with the first team.

Coach Urban Meyer praised Henderson for battling back.

"He's doing good," Meyer said, per the Florida Times-Union. "He's been fighting. He's had two really good days, so I'm counting on a third great day."

Rumors have surrounded Henderson during camp, from trade discussions to thoughts he might want to walk away from football. Meyer dismissed that Henderson wanted out, noting that injuries can take their toll even on young players.

"I have not heard that ... I don't see that as an option," he said of rumors Henderson might walk away. "I see a guy that's fighting through stuff right now, and the stuff is a lot. He had to get ready for training camp, [then] boom, COVID. Last year, obviously [his] rookie year started off strong, and then he fought with injuries, so there's a lot to this."

The No. 9 overall pick in 2020, Henderson's rookie campaign got off to a strong start, with an INT, three passes defended and five tackles in Week 1. It was a roller coaster from there, as he, like many young corners, struggled at times. Injuries didn't help. He played just eight games before being placed on IR with a groin injury.

Since Henderson's return to camp, the Jags' coaching staff has been positive and upbeat about the corner's play. Bailing on a top-10 pick after one year would be drastic, particularly for a talent-needy club. The hope in Jacksonville is Henderson continues his upward trajectory as preseason action starts, and he works his way back into a significant role for the Jags defense.

Related Content

news

Dwayne Haskins performs like a 'jazz player' in bid to earn Steelers' No. 2 QB job

﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿' bid to put heat on Mason ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ for the Steelers' No. 2 QB gig gained gravitas Thursday night. 
news

Cam Newton jokes Chase Young is 'smaller than I thought' after taking big hit

Chase Young played just 11 snaps in Thursday night's preseason game against the Patriots. In that brief time, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year made his presence felt. Forcefully.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin glad to see LB Devin Bush (ACL) get his 'feet wet' in preseason action

Steelers LB Devin Bush saw action in Thursday night's 24-16 win over the Eagles, the first time he's been in a game since tearing his ACL in Oct. 2020.
news

Jalen Hurts on Eagles WR Quez Watkins: 'That guy is not a secret anymore'

A 2020 sixth-round pick out of Southern Miss, Quez Watkins played in 13 games as a rookie, compiling just seven catches for 106 yards and a TD. Thursday night, he scored a 79-yard touchdown and came close to another long score.
news

Belichick: Mac Jones exhibits 'some good things, plenty of things' to improve on in preseason debut

The numbers won't tell the story. One preseason game won't either. But Mac Jones looked like he belonged in his preseason pro debut. Cam Newton didn't look much different than he did the last time he took an NFL field.
news

What we learned from Thursday's preseason doubleheader

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced the host Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team tackled the New England Patriots on Thursday to kick off Week 1 of the preseason. Here's what we learned. 
news

Tra Thomas, Jon Runyan to be inducted into Eagles Hall of Fame

Offensive tackles Jon Runyan and Tra Thomas spent the better part of a decade contributing to one of the most successful eras in Eagles history. It's fitting that they would be honored for it together. The duo will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame on Oct. 14, the team announced during halftime of Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.
news

Jaguars trading former Pro Bowl LB Joe Schobert to Steelers

The Steelers have agreed to a trade with the Jaguars for veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Jim Irsay stresses healthy return for Colts QB Carson Wentz: 'I told him I want you at 100%'

Colts owner Jim Irsay is invested in the long-term health of Carson Wentz and in the meanwhile is supremely confident in head coach Frank Reich's handling of the QB corps. 
news

Jessie Bates on contract situation with Bengals: 'I guess I haven't done enough yet' to be paid like a top safety

Safety Jessie Bates is in the midst of negotiations with the Bengals on a long-term extension, but it sounds as if the two parties aren't making much progress. 
news

Patriots reveal rookie QB Mac Jones will wear No. 10 jersey

Rookie QB Mac Jones will be wearing No. 10 for the New England Patriots after donning the No. 50 jersey for the majority of training camp. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW