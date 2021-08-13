Jaguars' Urban Meyer on CB C.J. Henderson: 'He's doing good. He's been fighting'

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson is getting back into the flow after missing the early portion of training camp.

After beginning camp on the reserve/COVID-19 list and missing the Jags' scrimmage Sunday for "personal reasons," Henderson got his most extensive work in camp on Thursday, taking reps with the first team.

Coach Urban Meyer praised Henderson for battling back.

"He's doing good," Meyer said, per the Florida Times-Union. "He's been fighting. He's had two really good days, so I'm counting on a third great day."

Rumors have surrounded Henderson during camp, from trade discussions to thoughts he might want to walk away from football. Meyer dismissed that Henderson wanted out, noting that injuries can take their toll even on young players.

"I have not heard that ... I don't see that as an option," he said of rumors Henderson might walk away. "I see a guy that's fighting through stuff right now, and the stuff is a lot. He had to get ready for training camp, [then] boom, COVID. Last year, obviously [his] rookie year started off strong, and then he fought with injuries, so there's a lot to this."

The No. 9 overall pick in 2020, Henderson's rookie campaign got off to a strong start, with an INT, three passes defended and five tackles in Week 1. It was a roller coaster from there, as he, like many young corners, struggled at times. Injuries didn't help. He played just eight games before being placed on IR with a groin injury.