Broncos QBs Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater still 'even-steven' after preseason opener

﻿Drew Lock﻿ and ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ did what they were supposed to do Saturday against Vikings backups in their preseason opener.

With Minnesota sitting its starters and key backups, the Denver Broncos quarterbacks shined, dicing up Mike Zimmer's undermanned reserves.

The setting made for sterling box scores for both quarterbacks, but did little to help coach Vic Fangio decide on his starting quarterback for the 2021 season.

"I thought they both played very well. Kinda validated what I been saying all camp that they're even-steven," Fangio said after the game. "Thought Drew played well. But they both were helped by the good play of our overall offense. We ran the ball well early. That sets up the play-action game. Then we run a good play pass and K.J. [Hamler] gets behind the defense, Drew made a good throw. And Teddy gets in there and he moved the team very well also. I don't think any separation happened today in this game if anybody's looking for it."

Lock started and quickly helped drive the Broncos down the field, including a 25-yard strike to an open Hamler over the middle. A penalty wiped out an opening drive touchdown run by Javonte Williams. Then Lock couldn't connect with Jerry Jeudy on a slant in the end zone on fourth down to turn it over.