Cam Newton: Belichick has not said which Patriots QB will start Week 1

Published: Aug 16, 2021 at 02:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Mike_Giardi_1400x1000
Mike Giardi

Reporter

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Bill Belichick hasn't been shy publicly about declaring Cam Newton his starting quarterback; he's done it a number of times, most recently on Aug. 1. Usually when Belichick's passed that message along, he generally appears annoyed that he's being asked, as if to say, "How many times must I repeat this" line?

But Monday, after the first of two joint practices with the Eagles in Philadelphia, Newton himself seemed perplexed that he would be asked if Belichick had declared that to him privately.

"You know the answer to that question," Newton said, smiling at reporters.

When told that no, in fact, we didn't know the answer, Newton raised his eyebrows.

"Y'all sitting up here asking silly questions to me and I'm looking at you with the same. … Y'all know what I'm going to say. No. You know that. You know he hasn't said that," Newton said. "So for you to ask that question, it is what it is."

Newton had just come off another uneven practice, where he struggled with making quick decisions and with accuracy, including a late two-minute drill in which he misfired on a ball to tight end Devin Asiasi in the end zone and then followed it up by forcing a ball over the middle that was intercepted by Eagles linebacker Eric Wilson. Newton noted afterward that the Pats were in the hurry-up for that period, with offense facing third down with seven seconds left on the clock and down by four points.

"I know our job is to protect the football, but given the circumstances, with seven seconds left ... trying to give my guy a chance," he said.

That, however, didn't explain several near interceptions in earlier 11-on-11 and seven-on-seven periods. Which leads us back to why Newton was being asked if Belichick had declared him the starter for Week 1 against the Dolphins at any point this spring or summer, especially as rookie first-round pick Mac Jones has shown steady improvement (though he, too, was uneven Monday). Newton reiterated his answer, but also wanted us to know that's not what he's thinking about right now.

"I just want you to understand, everything I know, y'all know," he declared. "There's no hidden motives or things like that. I do know those things like that, I can't worry about. Each and every day I don't necessarily care about who's starting. I more care about making sure I put out the best product for me. I know Mac is feeling the same way. I know Brian (Hoyer) is feeling the same way. … We have so much to worry about prior to Week 1 and that's what my focus is now."

Related Content

news

2021 NFL preseason Week 1 rookie grades: Justin Fields outshines Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance

How did Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Trevor Lawrence fare in their respective debuts? Do the Patriots have a new force in the backfield? Chad Reuter grades the performance of one rookie from each Preseason Week 1 game.
news

Cameron Kinley 'grateful' for chance with Bucs, awaits next move following release

Former Navy team captain was released Sunday by the Buccaneers, but is looking forward to what is "next for me" in the NFL.
news

Jordan Love (shoulder) not practicing Monday; Packers to work out QBs

The MRI on Jordan Love﻿'s shoulder came back clean, but the Packers won't push the quarterback. Coach Matt LaFleur said Love will not practice Monday. The team will work out QBs on Tuesday with Love's status in doubt for the second preseason game.
news

NFL player cuts tracker: Team-by-team roster moves

Prior to the 2021 NFL regular season, all 32 franchises must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league. Around The NFL tracks all of the releases in this team-by-team rundown.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW