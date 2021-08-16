2021 NFL preseason Week 1: What we learned about each NFC team

Jordan Love﻿'s shoulder injury is a drag because he showed a lot to build off in his preseason debut. Love performed with confidence, had some splash plays and went through progressions. (He also got hurt on a play in which he was strip-sacked.) The good news is that Aaron Rodgers is not expected to play at all in the preseason, so even if Love misses this week's game against the Jets, he could be back by the third game (at Buffalo) to get close to a full game's worth of snaps. ... David Bakhtiari﻿'s recovery from a torn ACL is less of a concern because the Packers are playing Elgton Jenkins at left tackle. The third-year pro has played center and guard so well at the NFL level that I'm convinced he can do anything. Jenkins can make some serious money if he looks good in the preseason. ... The interior O-line could still be a concern with the guard spots up for grabs and a rookie (Josh Myers) at center.