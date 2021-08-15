NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Aug. 15

Curtis Samuel finally took the practice field for the Washington Football Team.

The promising wideout passed his physical and was activated from the physically unable to perform list. Last week he was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both matters had sidelined him since Washington opened training camp in late July.

Samuel, who's been nursing a groin injury that arose in the offseason, was a limited participant Sunday and now has four weeks to prepare for his first season with his new team. Coach Ron Rivera told reporters the fifth-year wideout does "not necessarily" need preseason reps "but he'll be out there" as he ramps up his activity.

Washington lured Samuel out of Carolina with a three-year, $34.5 million deal during free agency. The former second-round pick is coming off a career year that saw him log 77 receptions and 41 carries while scoring five touchdowns.

His transition to D.C. figures to be smooth after previously working under coach Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner with the Panthers. Samuel immediately slots in as a No. 2 target alongside Terry McLaurin﻿.

Washington also parted ways with a former Pro Bowl running back for a second straight preseason. Lamar Miller has been cut, just three days after catching a touchdown and tallying 14 yards on three carries in a preseason loss to the Patriots. The 30-year-old veteran has played in just one game the past two seasons amid brief stints with New England and Chicago. A year ago, Washington waived Adrian Peterson right before the season opener.

Its current depth chart is headed by Antonio Gibson and also features J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber﻿.