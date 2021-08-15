NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Aug. 15

Curtis Samuel finally took the practice field for the Washington Football Team.
The promising wideout passed his physical and was activated from the physically unable to perform list. Last week he was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both matters had sidelined him since Washington opened training camp in late July.
Samuel, who's been nursing a groin injury that arose in the offseason, was a limited participant Sunday and now has four weeks to prepare for his first season with his new team. Coach Ron Rivera told reporters the fifth-year wideout does "not necessarily" need preseason reps "but he'll be out there" as he ramps up his activity.
Washington lured Samuel out of Carolina with a three-year, $34.5 million deal during free agency. The former second-round pick is coming off a career year that saw him log 77 receptions and 41 carries while scoring five touchdowns.
His transition to D.C. figures to be smooth after previously working under coach Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner with the Panthers. Samuel immediately slots in as a No. 2 target alongside Terry McLaurin.
Washington also parted ways with a former Pro Bowl running back for a second straight preseason. Lamar Miller has been cut, just three days after catching a touchdown and tallying 14 yards on three carries in a preseason loss to the Patriots. The 30-year-old veteran has played in just one game the past two seasons amid brief stints with New England and Chicago. A year ago, Washington waived Adrian Peterson right before the season opener.
Its current depth chart is headed by Antonio Gibson and also features J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber.
The team announced wide receiver Kelvin Harmon and cornerback Chris Miller were released as well.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will have his throwing shoulder checked out Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. His much-anticipated preseason debut was cut a bit short after he got "dinged" during a sack, per coach Matt LaFleur. The hope is that it's just a strain, Pelissero added. Love completed 12 of 17 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown.
- New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich has been removed from the PUP list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Winovich has not practiced this summer because of an undisclosed injury.
- The Indianapolis Colts announced defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will be unavailable to coach Sunday against the Panthers for COVID-19 related reasons. Safeties Coach Alan Williams will assume his duties.
- The New York Giants told reporters that linebacker T.J. Brunson suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in Saturday night's game against the Jets and safety Joshua Kalu tore a pectoral muscle. Coach Joe Judge said linebacker Blake Martinez did not play because of a non-football illness.
- The Tennessee Titans placed linebacker B.J. Bello on injured reserve.
Signings
- The Titans signed former Chiefs and Washington tight end Deon Yelder, who was waived by Washington in July after spending his first three seasons with Kansas City. He has 10 career catches over 26 games.
Roster cuts
- The Buffalo Bills released guards Marquel Harrell, Caleb Benenoch and Syrus Tuitele, defensive tackle Eli Ankou and linebacker Mike Bell.
- The Titans waived tight end Gabe Holmes.
- The Detroit Lions waived cornerback Alex Brown.
