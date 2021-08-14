2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Friday's tripleheader

1) After wading in the abyss of below-average defense in recent years, these Falcons could look quite different on that side of the ball in 2021. Dean Pees is in as defensive coordinator and his changes were evident early Friday night. Pees dialed up pressure in the first quarter on third down, sending an "A"-gap blitzer which resulted in a sack, one of two for Atlanta in the first half. Preseason isn't the best place to make grand personnel-based conclusions, but scheme changes can be seen even with backups on the field, where lesser-known players can emerge in a new system. ﻿Marlon Davidson﻿ looked much more engaged in the first action in his second season and fits well into Pees' scheme, consistently causing problems in the first half Friday. Defensive back ﻿Jaylinn Hawkins﻿ was frequently in on the action, making key tackles and pass break-ups, and capping it off with a timely sack on a blitz just before halftime. The Falcons' defense didn't keep the Titans off the scoreboard, but they were flying around and playing with purpose. If anything, Atlanta should be more aggressive with Pees calling the shots.