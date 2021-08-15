2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Sunday's game

1) The Panthers are hoping they have their franchise quarterback in ﻿Sam Darnold﻿. They might have a viable backup in P.J. Walker. The former XFL star shined in Sunday's preseason opener versus the Colts. With Carolina's projected starters reduced to spectators, Walker wasted no time making his mark on the competition between him and Will Grier. The 5-foot-11 dual-threat bounced around in the pocket before finding an open ﻿Terrace Marshall Jr.﻿ for a 60-yard gain on the Panthers' first possession. He completed four of his first five throws for 94 yards but the drive stalled in the red zone, which would repeat itself a couple times. He did ensure at least one offensive trip reached the end zone. After dropping a dime between a Colts corner and safety for a long completion, Walker scrambled to his right and hit ﻿Tommy Tremble﻿ for an 8-yard score and the team's fourth scoring drive of the half. The 26-year-old QB made his NFL debut last year in a spot start for the Panthers after spending three years on Indianapolis' practice squad -- with an impressive stint in the XFL mixed in-between. He was easily the best QB to play for Carolina on Sunday, with his legs proving to be just as valuable as his right arm.