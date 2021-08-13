What we learned from Thursday's preseason doubleheader

1) The second act and second shot for Dwayne Haskins continued and offered up glimpses of his potential and reminders of his failings. A microcosm of the good, bad and ugly that's characterized his brief NFL tenure came in the second half. On first-and-10 from the Eagles' 21-yard line, Haskins took a four-yard loss on a running play in which everyone was on the same page but the QB. After a short completion, he came back on third down, drew the Eagles offsides, scrambled and hit Anthony Johnson on a free play for a 22-yard touchdown. Haskins' accuracy, which has long been problematic, looked good, but the majority of his throws were short. In his second preseason outing for Pittsburgh, Haskins had an overall positive outing, completing 16 of 22 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown as he led four scoring drives. It was a step in the right direction in the rebuilding of the 2019 NFL Draft's 15th overall pick.