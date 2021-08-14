2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Saturday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Chicago Bears 20, Miami Dolphins 13
1) Tua Tagovailoa enters the 2021 season with question marks hovering over his head after struggling as a rookie. In the Dolphins' first preseason action, the quarterback displayed massive improvements in his confidence and poise. Tua's accuracy was on the mark in his three drives, particularly downfield. He looped a beautiful touch-toss to tight end Mike Gesicki -- 20-plus air yards -- that went for 50 yards to set up the Fins' first field goal. Tagovailoa put several balls on the money in tight coverage, especially on third downs en route to completing eight straight passes at one point. His calmness in the pocket was encouraging after a wayward rookie season. The second-year QB's one bad play was a disastrous decision. With Miami driving into the red zone, Tua threw way late over the middle into double coverage and was picked off in the end zone. It was a poor way for his day to end and a lesson to learn from in the first preseason game. Until that late throw, Tua looked more mobile and confident in the new offense. Despite the INT, it was an encouraging performance. He finished 8 of 11 for 99 yards and an INT.
2) Attrition to the Bears' defense this offseason led to questions about whether Chicago's stifling unit could maintain its expected level of play. With the starters playing a couple of series Saturday, the unit looked good. The front seven was particularly noticeable, with Khalil Mack and his crew living on the other side of scrimmage against a suspect Miami O-line. The run defense was stifling early, and the coverage forced a few tough catches from Dolphins in tight quarters. Linebacker Alec Ogletree had a wild ride, making a couple of good stuffs, but got beat by Mike Gesicki deep. He ended that drive with a big tackle for loss to force a field goal. Khyiris Tonga looks like a keeper in the middle, gobbling up blockers. The Bears D also forced Tua's INT with a good play on the ball from safety DeAndre Houston-Carter. It was a solid start for new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.
-- Kevin Patra
1) The Broncos' top two draft picks got off to blazing starts in their first preseason action. No. 9 overall selection Patrick Surtain II II housed a pick-six early in the second quarter to blow the game open. Looking like a savvy veteran, Surtain jumped an out route, timing the late pass from Jake Browning perfectly, and jetted for a 30-yard touchdown. A ready-made starter, Surtain is smooth in and out of his breaks, adding another PBU in the end zone earlier in the game. Second-round pick Javonte Williams looked spry off the jump, displaying nice vision and quick cuts. The running back compiled 29 yards on five carries, netting first-down runs on each of his first two totes. The rookie also displayed good eyes and tackle-breaking ability on a short TD run that was negated by a penalty. Williams should put pressure on starter Melvin Gordon for snaps when the season opens.
2) The Vikings sat their starters and key backups, so there wasn't much vital to take away from Minnesota getting beat down. With just three practices under his belt due to a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, rookie quarterback Kellen Mond was tossed into the fire in the second quarter following Browning's INT and played the duration. The rookie looked slow to react early in the passing game. He added a few good runs, showed the ability to escape the pocket and enough arm strength. Mond got more comfortable avoiding the rush as the reps piled up, but lacked accuracy and never stretched the field. Any thoughts he would push Kirk Cousins any time soon should be put into carbonite. Mond finished a ghastly 6-of 16 for 53 yards (3.3 YPA). With two more preseason games, Mond should get a boatload of reps to add seasoning before the regular season begins and he spends the season on the pine. Undrafted rookie running back A.J. Rose earned 100 rushing yards and 18 receiving yards -- leading the Vikes in both categories. His 118 total yards were more than half of Minnesota's 235 total.
-- Kevin Patra
