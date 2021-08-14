2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Saturday's games

1) Tua Tagovailoa enters the 2021 season with question marks hovering over his head after struggling as a rookie. In the Dolphins' first preseason action, the quarterback displayed massive improvements in his confidence and poise. Tua's accuracy was on the mark in his three drives, particularly downfield. He looped a beautiful touch-toss to tight end Mike Gesicki -- 20-plus air yards -- that went for 50 yards to set up the Fins' first field goal. Tagovailoa put several balls on the money in tight coverage, especially on third downs en route to completing eight straight passes at one point. His calmness in the pocket was encouraging after a wayward rookie season. The second-year QB's one bad play was a disastrous decision. With Miami driving into the red zone, Tua threw way late over the middle into double coverage and was picked off in the end zone. It was a poor way for his day to end and a lesson to learn from in the first preseason game. Until that late throw, Tua looked more mobile and confident in the new offense. Despite the INT, it was an encouraging performance. He finished 8 of 11 for 99 yards and an INT.