Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston turn in topsy-turvy nights in first game of QB competition 

The opening salvo in the battle between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston for the right to be Drew Brees' heir can best be summarized with the Spiderman meme.

In the Saints' 17-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Hill and Winston each struggled at times and flashed in others. Hill got off to a hot start before withering. Winston looked shaky before catching fire. It was like watching a quarterbacking palindrome.

Following the defeat, one in which the Saints had six turnovers, head coach Sean Payton wasn't in the mood to talk about the quarterback competition.

"I'm not making any comparisons with the quarterbacks right now," Payton said.

New Orleans allowed three sacks and had 10 penalties in a performance that was frustrating, preseason or not.

"It kind of just overshadows all of it," Payton said.

Hill earned the first start and came out of the gate tossing dimes. His first five passes were all on the mark, including three beauties to wideout Marquez Callaway that went for 10 yards, 28 yards and 23 yards. In the first drive, Hill absorbed pressure, made throws on the move, and looked steady. A Latavius Murry fumble short-circuited the drive, but Hill looked promising.