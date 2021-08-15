Around the NFL

Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston turn in topsy-turvy nights in first game of QB competition 

Published: Aug 15, 2021 at 12:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The opening salvo in the battle between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston for the right to be Drew Brees' heir can best be summarized with the Spiderman meme.

In the Saints' 17-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Hill and Winston each struggled at times and flashed in others. Hill got off to a hot start before withering. Winston looked shaky before catching fire. It was like watching a quarterbacking palindrome.

Following the defeat, one in which the Saints had six turnovers, head coach Sean Payton wasn't in the mood to talk about the quarterback competition.

"I'm not making any comparisons with the quarterbacks right now," Payton said.

New Orleans allowed three sacks and had 10 penalties in a performance that was frustrating, preseason or not.

"It kind of just overshadows all of it," Payton said.

Hill earned the first start and came out of the gate tossing dimes. His first five passes were all on the mark, including three beauties to wideout Marquez Callaway that went for 10 yards, 28 yards and 23 yards. In the first drive, Hill absorbed pressure, made throws on the move, and looked steady. A Latavius Murry fumble short-circuited the drive, but Hill looked promising.

It fell apart from there. On his second drive, Hill missed a checkdown to Murray by a mile. He then threw an interception on what appeared to be a miscommunication with Ty Montgomery. Hill looked rattled from there, losing accuracy and not appearing to have a rapport with his wideouts. His final play of the game was a sack in which he showed struggles in scrambling, running right into Patrick Queen's arms.

Winston entered, and Devonta Freeman promptly fumbled after a wobbly QB-RB exchange. Winston looked skittish, sporting happy feet early in his dropbacks, and his accuracy was all over the board. Several of his long sideline throws were woefully short.

Finally, nearing the end of the half, Winston woke up, showed improved confidence, and three several bullets down the middle of the field. He hit Montgomery for a 26-yarder, Juwan Johnson for a 33-yarder, and finished off the drive with an 8-yard TD to Lil'Jordan Humphrey in the back of the end zone. It was a quick, impressive drive that showed Winston's ability to push the ball vertically. Per his MO, Winston finished off the half with a YOLO interception that led to a Baltimore field goal to end the second quarter.

The roller coaster was to be expected in the first preseason action in the Saints QB competition.

Neither signal-caller created much separation Saturday, garnering nearly identical stat lines.

Hill completed 8 of 12 for 81 yards, threw an INT, and took one sack. Winston went 7 of 12 for 96 yards, a TD, an INT, and took a sack.

After the ups and downs from both QBs, the job still appears wide open. Payton has two more preseason games to decide who will open as his Week 1 starter. If they play like Saturday, it wouldn't be shocking if Payton plays QB roulette throughout the season until one grabs ahold and doesn't give the coach an excuse to give the other man a shot.

Related Content

news

80-yard TD throw highlights Trey Lance's first 49ers showing

An 80-yard touchdown throw stood as the indelible moment in Trey Lance's first action as the 49ers lost to the Chiefs, 19-16, in preseason action on Saturday night.
news

Trevor Lawrence shows glimpses of potential in Jaguars' preseason loss to Browns

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence made his NFL debut in Saturday's preseason opener versus the Browns, and the No. 1 overall pick made several plays that showed his potential. 
news

Jordan Love impresses in first NFL action in Packers' loss to Texans

After sitting out all of 2020, Jordan Love made his professional (preseason) debut Saturday night in Green Bay. It was worth the wait.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson shows promise in preseason debut vs. Giants

The Jets' new era under center started with promise Saturday night, with rookie Zach Wilson putting forth a solid effort in a win over the Giants.
news

Sean Payton on Saints WR Michael Thomas: 'He's ahead of schedule'

WR Michael Thomas, who is recovering from ankle surgery, was on the sideline for Saturday's Saints-Ravens preseason opener and looks to have reconciled with head coach Sean Payton, who offered an update prior to the game. 
news

Broncos QBs Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater still 'even-steven' after preseason opener

﻿Drew Lock﻿ and ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ did what they were supposed to do Saturday against Vikings backups in their preseason opener. The setting made for sterling box scores for both quarterbacks, but did little to help coach Vic Fangio decide on his starting quarterback for the 2021 season. 
news

Bears agree to terms with former Eagles All-Pro OT Jason Peters

In need of offensive line reinforcements, the Bears are turning to a well-seasoned veteran for some assistance.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Saturday's games

Week 1 of the preseason carried on Saturday with a full slate of games. Here's what we learned. 
news

Rookie QB Justin Fields impresses in preseason debut, sparks Bears' rally past Dolphins

Justin Fields' debut unfolded ideally for a preseason outing in the Chicago Bears' 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. After a wonky start, confidence oozed from the rookie QB as he took command of the offense and torched Dolphins backup defenders for 17 straight points.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 14

﻿DeVonta Smith﻿ is trending in the right direction. The Eagles rookie wideout has been upgraded to day to day after missing the past two weeks with an MCL sprain, per coach Nick Sirianni.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Friday's tripleheader

Week 1 of the preseason carried on Friday with the Bills playing the Lions, the Titans facing the Falcons and the Cowboys and Cardinals locking up in the evening. Here's what we learned. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW