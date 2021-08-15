Around the NFL

80-yard TD throw highlights Trey Lance's first 49ers showing

Published: Aug 15, 2021 at 02:00 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Jimmy Garoppolo got the start and saw a series' worth of play, as expected.

Then came Trey Lance, the main attraction.

The 2021 No. 3 overall pick's first preseason drive as a San Francisco 49ers quarterback produced a three-and-out, with an incomplete pass and a sack.

And then came a second chance to make a phenomenal first impression and the North Dakota St. product followed suit with a scintillating 80-yard touchdown to Trent Sherfield﻿.

It was the indelible moment in Lance's first action as the 49ers lost to the Chiefs, 19-16, in preseason action on Saturday night.

"It was super exciting," Lance said after the game. "Kind of the moment you dream of scoring your first touchdown. Even though it's preseason, it's pretty cool. With my teammates, the guys in that locker room, that they were so excited for me and for Trent making that play. It was for sure a special moment and I wish I could've capitalized on the opportunities that came after that."

Lance took over after the opening drive and ended his night following the first drive of the second half. His final line was 5 of 14 for 128 yards, the one score, no interceptions and a 93.7 QB rating.

"There was some good and some bad. By no means was it perfect," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Definitely missed a couple. There was a couple spots that could've gone to different places. Sometimes a couple balls that sailed on him that he would like to have back, but he also came out pretty good, too – making the right plays, getting the right spots. I think he had a couple drops there, especially on a third down that I think he could've kept the drive going if we had caught it. It was a good first day. I didn't want it to go perfect for him. [There's] some things he could learn from and there's a lot of things we can go over tomorrow."

Lance was forced to deal with three receiver drops in the first half. And in the shadows of the 80-yard high spot, Lance took a pounding. He was sacked four times and constantly pressured behind a Niners line that had a few starters playing, but struggled mightily.

The 80-yard highlight was a play-action to the right in which the rookie rolled back left, calmly set up and delivered brilliance, hitting Sherfield just maybe a step behind stride. Sherfield raced untouched to six.

"I was a little bit nervous coming around because the corner had gotten hands on him a little bit, so he was probably only at 5 to 10 yards where typically if he didn't have hands on him he would already be down the field at 15," Lance said of the play. "But yeah, he made a great play, obviously, and set the angle perfectly. So, for me, it was one of those situations, obviously, where I want to get the ball in his hands."

It was one big moment in one preseason game, but it was a snapshot of what could become for Lance and will no doubt kindle 49ers fans' desire to see the rookie replace Garoppolo.

As much of a dream-like scenario as it was for Lance, though, it's not what he'll be focusing on going forward.

"Obviously, I will focus on what I did incorrectly more than what I'll focus on what I did well," he said. "There's something I can learn on pretty much every play out there. That Jimmy ran, that I ran, and that Josh [Rosen] ran. So, it'll be good for me to go through and watch it. My first time in a game setting, being tackled in a while. [I'm] excited to go back and watch that and really see if what I felt lines up with what I'm seeing on tape."

Related Content

news

Trevor Lawrence shows glimpses of potential in Jaguars' preseason loss to Browns

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence made his NFL debut in Saturday's preseason opener versus the Browns, and the No. 1 overall pick made several plays that showed his potential. 
news

Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston turn in topsy-turvy nights in first game of QB competition 

In the Saints' 17-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston each struggled at times and flashed in others. Hill got off to a hot start before withering. Winston looked shaky before catching fire.
news

Jordan Love impresses in first NFL action in Packers' loss to Texans

After sitting out all of 2020, Jordan Love made his professional (preseason) debut Saturday night in Green Bay. It was worth the wait.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson shows promise in preseason debut vs. Giants

The Jets' new era under center started with promise Saturday night, with rookie Zach Wilson putting forth a solid effort in a win over the Giants.
news

Sean Payton on Saints WR Michael Thomas: 'He's ahead of schedule'

WR Michael Thomas, who is recovering from ankle surgery, was on the sideline for Saturday's Saints-Ravens preseason opener and looks to have reconciled with head coach Sean Payton, who offered an update prior to the game. 
news

Broncos QBs Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater still 'even-steven' after preseason opener

﻿Drew Lock﻿ and ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ did what they were supposed to do Saturday against Vikings backups in their preseason opener. The setting made for sterling box scores for both quarterbacks, but did little to help coach Vic Fangio decide on his starting quarterback for the 2021 season. 
news

Bears agree to terms with former Eagles All-Pro OT Jason Peters

In need of offensive line reinforcements, the Bears are turning to a well-seasoned veteran for some assistance.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Saturday's games

Week 1 of the preseason carried on Saturday with a full slate of games. Here's what we learned. 
news

Rookie QB Justin Fields impresses in preseason debut, sparks Bears' rally past Dolphins

Justin Fields' debut unfolded ideally for a preseason outing in the Chicago Bears' 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. After a wonky start, confidence oozed from the rookie QB as he took command of the offense and torched Dolphins backup defenders for 17 straight points.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 14

﻿DeVonta Smith﻿ is trending in the right direction. The Eagles rookie wideout has been upgraded to day to day after missing the past two weeks with an MCL sprain, per coach Nick Sirianni.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Friday's tripleheader

Week 1 of the preseason carried on Friday with the Bills playing the Lions, the Titans facing the Falcons and the Cowboys and Cardinals locking up in the evening. Here's what we learned. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW