Around the NFL

Jets QB Zach Wilson shows promise in preseason debut vs. Giants

Published: Aug 15, 2021 at 12:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Jets' new era under center started with promise Saturday night.

Zach Wilson shined in his preseason debut, completing 6 of 9 passes for 63 yards and a passer rating of 86.8 in a 12-7 win over the Giants.

The stat line doesn't look like much, primarily because Wilson wasn't on the field for very long. But when he was out there, Wilson was sharp, delivering passes that weren't exactly layups to keep the Jets offense moving. A connection with new addition Corey Davis was his best throw of the night, with Wilson dropping to pass, planting at the opposite hash and firing a bullet to Davis along the sideline for a first down.

Later, Wilson connected with Keelan Cole for another chain-moving completion.

Wilson failed to find the end zone, but for an abbreviated first outing, it was encouraging to say the least.

"We have so much confidence in the young man," Jets coach Robert Saleh said after the win. "You want him to stack up as many good days as possible but there's still youth. He's still a rookie and there's still a lot of things that he's gonna learn from and there's still a lot of opportunities for him to grow.

"Even here, in this game, despite the fact that he looked comfortable and he did a nice job, there's still gonna be things that he can learn off of. It's never gonna end. The young man's potential is through the roof but it's gonna be a process"

It was just a preseason game, yes, but there was a pace to the Jets' offense that we haven't seen in some time. More importantly, there was decisive action taken by the quarterback.

"I thought it was good," Wilson said of his performance. "Of course, still things to clean up. It was a great experience. I really enjoyed having that game-like setting. The introduction to kind of like the NFL, the whole game, it's great for everybody, no matter how much football you've played, it was awesome to get out there."

The spotlight certainly wasn't too big for Wilson, who looked less like a rookie and more like the No. 2 overall pick with an arm capable of throwing the Jets to victory. Though he didn't throw a touchdown on Saturday night, he found some initial friendly territory in the rough terrain that is playing in New York.

As Saleh said, it's about stacking good days for Wilson at this point. Saturday was certainly a good day, even if it was brief.

Related Content

news

Trevor Lawrence shows glimpses of potential in Jaguars' preseason loss to Browns

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence made his NFL debut in Saturday's preseason opener versus the Browns, and the No. 1 overall pick made several plays that showed his potential. 
news

Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston turn in topsy-turvy nights in first game of QB competition 

In the Saints' 17-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston each struggled at times and flashed in others. Hill got off to a hot start before withering. Winston looked shaky before catching fire.
news

Jordan Love impresses in first NFL action in Packers' loss to Texans

After sitting out all of 2020, Jordan Love made his professional (preseason) debut Saturday night in Green Bay. It was worth the wait.
news

Sean Payton on Saints WR Michael Thomas: 'He's ahead of schedule'

WR Michael Thomas, who is recovering from ankle surgery, was on the sideline for Saturday's Saints-Ravens preseason opener and looks to have reconciled with head coach Sean Payton, who offered an update prior to the game. 
news

Broncos QBs Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater still 'even-steven' after preseason opener

﻿Drew Lock﻿ and ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ did what they were supposed to do Saturday against Vikings backups in their preseason opener. The setting made for sterling box scores for both quarterbacks, but did little to help coach Vic Fangio decide on his starting quarterback for the 2021 season. 
news

Bears agree to terms with former Eagles All-Pro OT Jason Peters

In need of offensive line reinforcements, the Bears are turning to a well-seasoned veteran for some assistance.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Saturday's games

Week 1 of the preseason carried on Saturday with a full slate of games. Here's what we learned. 
news

Rookie QB Justin Fields impresses in preseason debut, sparks Bears' rally past Dolphins

Justin Fields' debut unfolded ideally for a preseason outing in the Chicago Bears' 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. After a wonky start, confidence oozed from the rookie QB as he took command of the offense and torched Dolphins backup defenders for 17 straight points.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 14

﻿DeVonta Smith﻿ is trending in the right direction. The Eagles rookie wideout has been upgraded to day to day after missing the past two weeks with an MCL sprain, per coach Nick Sirianni.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Friday's tripleheader

Week 1 of the preseason carried on Friday with the Bills playing the Lions, the Titans facing the Falcons and the Cowboys and Cardinals locking up in the evening. Here's what we learned. 
news

Veteran RB Dion Lewis retires after eight seasons in NFL, one Super Bowl title

A Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, RB Dion Lewis is retiring, his agent announced on Friday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW