NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Aug. 16

Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick DeVonta Smith is back at practice.

The rookie receiver was spotted on the practice field on Monday morning as the Eagles conduct a joint session with the New England Patriots. Smith suffered an MCL sprain earlier this month that was expected to knock him out two to three weeks.

Coach Nick Sirianni noted over the weekend the club wouldn't push the rookie to return for Thursday's preseason game versus the Pats.

"Right now, he's day to day," Sirianni said Saturday. "I don't want to put a timetable as far as if he'll be ready for Thursday. I don't know yet. So, he's working hard and working hard to get back, and our trainers and our strength staff is doing a great job of bringing him back. So, he's day to day, and look forward to seeing him out there in practice soon."

Soon was Monday.