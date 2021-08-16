Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Aug. 16

Aug 16, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick DeVonta Smith is back at practice.

The rookie receiver was spotted on the practice field on Monday morning as the Eagles conduct a joint session with the New England Patriots. Smith suffered an MCL sprain earlier this month that was expected to knock him out two to three weeks.

Coach Nick Sirianni noted over the weekend the club wouldn't push the rookie to return for Thursday's preseason game versus the Pats.

"Right now, he's day to day," Sirianni said Saturday. "I don't want to put a timetable as far as if he'll be ready for Thursday. I don't know yet. So, he's working hard and working hard to get back, and our trainers and our strength staff is doing a great job of bringing him back. So, he's day to day, and look forward to seeing him out there in practice soon."

Soon was Monday.

It's unclear at this stage how much work Smith will do during joint practices, and the Eagles likely won't push him to play Thursday night if he's not 100 percent. But getting the WR back in the flow after two weeks on the shelf is a good sign he'll be ready for the season opener.

Injuries/COVID-19

Signings

Roster Cuts

  • The Chicago Bears announced Monday they had waived offensive lineman Gage Cervenka﻿, defensive back Dionte Ruffin and wide receiver Jester Weah﻿.
  • The New England Patriots released offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins﻿.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals waived wide receivers Reece Horn and Riley Lees and tight end Pro Wells.
  • The New York Jets waived kicker ﻿Chris Naggar﻿.

