Around the NFL

Jordan Love (shoulder) not practicing Monday; Packers to work out QBs

Published: Aug 16, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The MRI on Jordan Love﻿'s shoulder came back clean, but the Green Bay Packers won't push the quarterback.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Love will not practice Monday.

"He is feeling a lot better, but we're going to be smart by it, too," LaFleur said.

With the Packers down to just two healthy quarterbacks, and Aaron Rodgers not playing preseason games, LaFleur said the team will work out quarterbacks Tuesday. He hasn't ruled out Love being available to play Saturday versus the Jets.

"We'll just see how the week goes and how he recovers but he's feeling significantly better than he did on game day," LaFleur said.

The second-year signal-caller impressed in the first half of this past Saturday's loss to Houston before suffering the shoulder injury on a strip-sack late in the second quarter. The injury forced the Packers to curtail their plan to play Love for three quarters.

Green Bay entered preseason action looking to get Love as many reps as possible after he hadn't played in a football game since the Senior Bowl in 2020. His first preseason action showed some promise as well as areas to work on.

Don't miss the new Game Pass experience to watch this week's LIVE preseason games. Free trial available for new users. Out-of-market games only, blackout restrictions apply. Learn more.

Related Content

news

Cameron Kinley 'grateful' for chance with Bucs, awaits next move following release

Former Navy team captain was released Sunday by the Buccaneers, but is looking forward to what is "next for me" in the NFL.
news

NFL player cuts tracker: Team-by-team roster moves

Prior to the 2021 NFL regular season, all 32 franchises must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league. Around The NFL tracks all of the releases in this team-by-team rundown.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Aug. 16

Eagles first-round pick DeVonta Smith is back at practice. The rookie receiver, who suffered an MCL sprain earlier this month, was spotted on the practice field on Monday morning as Philly conducts a joint session with the Patriots.
news

Matt Nagy: Andy Dalton remains Bears' QB1; Justin Fields needs more reps with starters

Despite calls for rookie Justin Fields to leapfrog Andy Dalton and immediately begin the 2021 season as the Bears' starting QB, coach Matt Nagy is sticking to the plan. Dalton will be the Week 1 starter.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance will get more first-team reps 'when I think it feels right'

Following an uneven first preseason showing from rookie quarterback Trey Lance, 49ers head coach 
news

C.J. Mosley warns sleeping on Jets defense 'won't end well' for opposition 

With new head coach Robert Saleh on board, Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has a message that this isn't the same old Gang Green D. 
news

Aaron Rodgers: 'Last year at this time, I was looking at the season as my last year in Green Bay'

Reigning AP NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers told Peter King for his Football Morning in America column that last training camp he assumed 2020 was his final ride in Green Bay.
news

Cowboys' Dak Prescott expected to practice on a limited basis 

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to return to the practice field after positive MRI results over the weekend, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich: Mixed performances a 'best-case scenario' for QBs Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

Frank Reich has a lot to look at and think about regarding his quarterback situation. Either Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger will likely start the Colts' season opener in four weeks. Both appeared in their first ever preseason game Sunday, and they offered reasons for encouragement and concern in the process.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Sunday's game

Week 1 of the preseason concluded Sunday with a game between the Panthers and Colts. Here's what we learned. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Aug. 15

Curtis Samuel finally took the practice field for the Washington Football Team. The promising wideout passed his physical and was activated from the PUP list. He'd been sidelined since the beginning of training camp but practiced Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW