Jordan Love (shoulder) not practicing Monday; Packers to work out QBs

The MRI on Jordan Love﻿'s shoulder came back clean, but the Green Bay Packers won't push the quarterback.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Love will not practice Monday.

"He is feeling a lot better, but we're going to be smart by it, too," LaFleur said.

With the Packers down to just two healthy quarterbacks, and Aaron Rodgers not playing preseason games, LaFleur said the team will work out quarterbacks Tuesday. He hasn't ruled out Love being available to play Saturday versus the Jets.

"We'll just see how the week goes and how he recovers but he's feeling significantly better than he did on game day," LaFleur said.

The second-year signal-caller impressed in the first half of this past Saturday's loss to Houston before suffering the shoulder injury on a strip-sack late in the second quarter. The injury forced the Packers to curtail their plan to play Love for three quarters.