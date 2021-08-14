Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 14

Published: Aug 14, 2021 at 10:58 AM
DeVonta Smith is trending in the right direction.

The Eagles' rookie wideout has been upgraded to day to day after missing the past two weeks with an MCL sprain, per coach Nick Sirianni. Smith went down in the first week of training camp and was initially classified as week to week.

Sirianni did not rule out the No. 10 pick of the 2021 draft from playing in Philadelphia's second preseason game against the Patriots next week.

"I don't want to put a timetable as far as if he'll be ready for Thursday, I don't know yet," Sirianni said Saturday. "He's working hard and working hard to get back and our trainers and our strength staff (are) doing a great job of bringing him back, and so he's day to day. I look forward to seeing him out there in practice soon."

The Eagles activated offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark from the physically unable to perform list and waived wide receiver Adrian Killins Jr. and tight end Caleb Wilson﻿.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson﻿'s foot injury won't require surgery, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The second-year receiving target could return in a matter of weeks rather than months, Pelissero added. It's a better prognosis than a year ago when his foot injury at the beginning of the season and missed 10 games.
  • Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said running back Darrynton Evans﻿, who suffered a knee injury in Friday's game against the Falcons, is day to day.

Trades

