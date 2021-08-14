NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 14

DeVonta Smith is trending in the right direction.

The Eagles' rookie wideout has been upgraded to day to day after missing the past two weeks with an MCL sprain, per coach Nick Sirianni. Smith went down in the first week of training camp and was initially classified as week to week.

Sirianni did not rule out the No. 10 pick of the 2021 draft from playing in Philadelphia's second preseason game against the Patriots next week.

"I don't want to put a timetable as far as if he'll be ready for Thursday, I don't know yet," Sirianni said Saturday. "He's working hard and working hard to get back and our trainers and our strength staff (are) doing a great job of bringing him back, and so he's day to day. I look forward to seeing him out there in practice soon."