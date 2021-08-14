Around the NFL

Bears agree to terms with former Eagles All-Pro OT Jason Peters

Published: Aug 14, 2021 at 04:46 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

In need of offensive line reinforcements, the Bears are turning to a well-seasoned veteran for some assistance.

Chicago has agreed to terms with longtime Eagles lineman Jason Peters, according to Peters' agency.

Chicago has battled multiple injuries to starting linemen, watching rookie Teven Jenkins and veteran James Daniels head to the sideline during camp. Germain Ifedi landed on the physically unable to perform list in late July, leaving the Bears with just two healthy starters. At one point earlier this week, the total of healthy linemen on the Bears' 90-man roster was a mere nine.

In comes Peters, a 39-year-old who said in the spring he still has "some in the tank." Peters reunites with offensive line coach Juan Castillo, who tutored Peters in his first two seasons in Philadelphia, where he became an All-Pro left tackle. Peters also has a chance to both compete for a starting spot (with all injuries elsewhere considered), and mentor a younger crop of blockers, something Peters indicated he would like to do for a team in 2021.

Peters, a former nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, proved in his final season in Philadelphia that he's no longer a viable tackle, appearing too slow to stop today's edge rushers and looking much better as a guard. Fortunately for him, Chicago currently has needs at both spots. Peters should certainly find a chance to play and spend whatever is left in his tank -- and pass down some wisdom to his new teammates along the way

