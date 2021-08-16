Revamped and determined defense ready to help Vikings challenge Packers for NFC North

What's telling about the Vikings is that the changes aren't solely about finding better players to play in the same schemes. It's about an open-minded approach to altering the entire process. There's been talk about mixing in some 3-4 looks -- Mike Zimmer has traditionally relied on a 4-3 scheme -- and the players have been grateful for the approaches taken by Adam Zimmer and co-defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Andre Patterson.

Said Barr: "What I like is how open they are to hearing us out as players. It's not just about doing things their way and that's it. That's traditionally how it is in some places. They're more open to hear how we feel and what we're seeing on the field. They're (ultimately) going to call what they want but they clearly value our input. That empowers us as players, that they want to listen to us. And that's how you build chemistry, by trusting people."

Barr added that he's seen even a noteworthy change in his head coach. Mike Zimmer is reputed for his stern, curmudgeonly personality, a mindset that has certainly set the tone for the blue-collar culture he's created in Minnesota. What Barr sees now is a coach who's laughing more and showing his lighter side in ways that have been beneficial. When asked when Barr noticed the change, he joked, "It was about the time that Danielle came back."

"I'd say he's been very positive this year," Barr said of his head coach. "I won't say it's uncharacteristic of him but he's learning that that mood is helpful. Players can feel the energy and generate that same vibe he puts out. It's been good to see him smile and be positive. That's obviously going to change the minute we give up a touchdown or lose a game but that positivity is a big thing for us."