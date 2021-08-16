2021 NFL preseason Week 1 rookie grades: Justin Fields outshines Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance

Most Bears fans were thrilled when their team moved up to select Fields with the 11th overall pick in April. He stepped into Chicago's win over Miami at the start of the second quarter, making accurate throws across his body when flushed out of the pocket. One such throw converted a third down that led to a much-needed field goal at the end of the first half. His running ability resulted in an 8-yard touchdown at the end of the team's first drive of the second half, then a big gain on the following drive. Chicago coaches took advantage of the defense spying Fields on a bootleg to the right, allowing for what may be the easiest touchdown pass of his career to tight end Jesse James. On the negative side, Fields stared down his primary receiver a couple of times, allowing a pass break-up at the line and another downfield. He floated a couple of throws, one which should have been intercepted. Fields also fumbled when trying to spin out of an open-field tackle. So the debut featured typical rookie errors, but also play-making abilities that the Bears haven't seen in their quarterback for some time.